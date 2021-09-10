Fashion
Fashion rooted in values: Met Gala to inaugurate a show honoring designers of color | 2021 Met Gala
The most-watched fashion show of New York Fashion Week will not take place on a catwalk. On Monday night, on the steps of the city’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothe Chalamet and tennis player Naomi Osaka will be dressing up to host the Met Gala, said of the fashion. Oscars night. At the last Met Gala, in 2019, Lady Gaga made four costume changes on the red carpet. Rihanna, whose past Met Gala looks have included a giant omelet dress and a pope costume, sent out after party invitations.
But despite the extravagant fashion, the night will have a serious message as the opening gala of what is expected to be the most politically charged fashion exhibition ever hosted by a major museum.
In America: A Lexicon of Fashion is a radical reframing of American style, which celebrates diversity, highlighting the creativity and talent of color designers. Visitors will be greeted by a red, white and blue silk belt emblazoned with a question: Who Gets To Be American? of a 2019 fashion show by designer Prabal Gurung, of Nepalese origin. Over 40% of the exhibits are by color designers, a higher proportion than any previous Costume Institute ensemble show.
Much of the approach to this exhibit stems from the Black Lives Matter movement, said curator Andrew Bolton. American fashion is experiencing a renaissance that is driven by engagement with political and social issues. Young fashion designers in America, like Britain, are at the forefront of conversations about inclusiveness around race, gender and body. When you talk to them about their ambitions, it’s not about working in the big European houses or being the next Ralph Lauren or Diane Von Furstenberg. They approach fashion in an ethical way, rooted in values and community.
The show is a risky move on the part of the Costume Institute. Visitors expecting a successful showcase of America’s biggest fashion hits will be disappointed. The patrician glamor of Ralph Lauren, the uncluttered vigor of Tommy Hilfiger and the daring sensuality of Roy Halston will be featured, but not privileged. Bonnie Cashin, an esteemed but unrecognized mid-century designer who pioneered comfortable clothing for working women after the war, is one of the few names to have two looks in the show. Almost every other designer, from tycoon to stranger, has just one piece.
But Bolton, who kicked off the era of the must-see fashion show with Savage Beauty, his 2011 show on Alexander McQueen, is backing the emotional punch of his forward-thinking vision of American identity to win over audiences. When I walk in a museum, it is when an object moves me and affects me that I am attracted, he notes.
The show is not organized by decade or by trend, but by emotion. The exuberance is represented by an expansive purple taffeta prom dress from 2020 by emerging catwalk star Christopher John Rogers, who was named designer of the year at the Harlem Fashion Show & Style Awards earlier this week; Joy by a 1986 sweater dress adorned with a heart-shaped plastron of colored buttons by Patrick Kelly, the first American designer and first black admitted to the prestigious Chambre Syndicale of ready-to-wear fashion designers and designers. This vocabulary is chosen to reflect the heightened emotional tone of the American political climate and a new era of individualism in its fashion industry. The power of the once mighty department store is fading, and with it the age of the identity wardrobe.
The show is recreated like a quilt. A quilt strikes me as a much better metaphor for American fashion than the melting pot, says Bolton. The melting pot is a question of homogeneity, whereas a quilt brings together heterogeneous voices. In 1984, Reverend Jesse Jackson told the Democratic National Convention that America is not like a blanket, one unbroken piece of fabric, the same color, the same texture, the same size. colors, several sizes, all woven and held together by a common thread. This speech was the starting point for the quilting as an organizing principle, intended to elevate pluralism, Bolton says.
On Monday night, however, the world will see a lighter side of the show, as Met Gala attendees perform an American Independence dress code on the red carpet. Bolton expects a few stars and stripes, and Statue of Liberty looks. Anna Wintour has said she intends to pay tribute to Dominican-born American fashion designer Oscar de la Renta, who died in 2014.
Among the ball gowns and disguises, Bolton hopes for a real showcase of young talent. It might look more like a New York Fashion Week montage than a traditional red carpet.
