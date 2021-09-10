Fashion
Camilla Thurlow praised for photos of her breastfeeding in wedding dress
Golden love island couple Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt delighted fans when they announced that they tied the knot in front of friends and family in a beautiful ceremony earlier this month.
The special day came after they announced their engagement in February of this year, Jamie asked the question with a little help from their baby girl Nell, who was carrying a growing baby, saying, “Mum, will you marry my daddy?”
Nell was born in October 2020, and – of course – was a big part of Camilla and Jamie’s big day, featuring serene snaps posted on social media, looking cute in a cream dress.
Days after the event, the Love Island star went beyond the picture perfect and opened up about the difficult reality of getting married as a new mom, earning tons of praise for posting pictures of her. ‘herself. breastfeeding Nell in her wedding dress.
“I have received a lot of messages asking me what it was like to have a 10 month old baby and to organize a wedding. The first thing I will say is to have Nell at our wedding, surrounded by our family and our friends it was divine and I wouldn’t change a thing, “Camilla wrote on Instagram.
“But I also have to be honest, it ended up being trickier than I anticipated a few months ago, in part because right before the wedding we went through a period of teething and separation anxiety. quite difficult. On the same day, although I managed to keep her meals solid on schedule and also had plenty of snacks available, she wanted lots of milk from me throughout the day, in the evening she wanted that. I put her in and then she spent much of the night awake, ”Camilla added in the caption that appeared with pictures of her feeding Nell as Jamie watched.
Speaking of the sleep deprivation often experienced by new parents, Camilla said it was sometimes a “struggle”.
“Every problem seems so much worse when you haven’t slept much! However, I am very, very lucky, I have an amazing support system that has all done their part to help me both before and today. ,” she said.
Camilla concluded her candid post by saying that having Nell ultimately changed her perspective, which made her wedding day even more enjoyable.
“As someone who can really sweat the little things, not having the time to actually do it kept my eyes away from the details and instead on the big picture of the whole day and celebrating the love, the love. joy and happiness with our family and friends and it really ended up being the absolutely perfect day for us. “
In the comments to Camilla’s post, fans praised the reality TV star.
“This second pic of you feeding Nell is just beautiful! I love that women refuse to be bullied into feeding in public by narrow-minded rather than obstinate individuals, you looked completely gorgeous “said one fan.
“I live for these breastfeeding photos !!! So gorgeous! Thank you for sharing them and helping normalize breastfeeding,” added another.
We love Camilla’s honesty and send our best wishes to the newlyweds.
