Make way for the new avant-garde Lou Collective boutique in Cherry Creek North

Avant-garde boutique,Lou Collective made its mark in the heart of Denver. It offers clothes, shoes, accessories and small items for the home. The store owner, originally from Denver Taylor Eberhardt, wanted to own a store that offered a Mother-daughter shopping experience. Eberhardt wanted mothers to be able to find something they like, while daughters also find something they can’t live without.

Eberhardt worked in a boutique in high school, that’s when she started to love fashion. She went to the University of Colorado, Boulder, where she earned a business degree. Eberhardt wanted to pursue her love of fashion as a career, but she wanted a stable degree to fall back on. From there, she interned in New York and decided she wanted to come back to Denver.

Early in her career, Eberhardt tried retailing, but she wasn’t happy and wasn’t making enough money either. So she completely changed careers and got into the oil and gas industry, where she was able to earn more money.This is where I think I really found my passion because I was always shopping, too much shopping. I realized what I liked and the designers I liked and started to follow the stylists [on Instagram]. Through shopping, Eberhardt found his passion in the fashion industry. The following stylists on Instagram have opened her up to new and emerging brands.

Eberhardt opened her store in June 2021, but it was a long way before she realized that’s what she wanted to do. People would ask me all the time, was this your dream? it sounds bad but no it was not my dream. I think my dream was to do something I’m good at and be happy, she explained. It was a bit of a bumpy road because I wasn’t sure all I knew was I had to quit my job. I didn’t know what I wanted to do, which was scary, but I was lucky to have my parents’ help. They gave me six months to figure it out. I quit my job, but it was three weeks before the pandemic. “

Half of her wanted to move and work in a showroom and the other half wanted to open her own store. During the pandemic, she was lucky enough to experience it when she got a job in a shop. Then one day she was listening to a Bethany Frankle podcast and Mark Cuban stepped in and explained that these times we live in are the best time to start your own business. Mark Cuban’s gods tell me it was a sign, Eberhardt said. She started looking for locations for her store and found the perfect spot.

Lou Collective started out with something simple, people would always ask Eberhardt where she got her clothes and accessories. It was always that place online, always, she said. She wanted to create a store with everything she loves and things you can’t find anywhere else. This shop is just me. All that I love, said Eberhardt. I want people to have hair clips. I want them to have beautiful jewelry, but if you can’t afford beautiful jewelry, I want you to have fashion jewelry. We wear hats, handbags, shoes, we have these beautiful candles in the shape of body and hands. If I see it and love it, I want to bring it.

Lou Collective is aimed at a mother-daughter shopping duo. I want a 22 year old to come and think this store is awesome, but also mom think it’s awesome too! I want them both to be able to find something. I found we had really touched on this, Eberhardt said. “Have both [mother and daughter] being able to actually find a comfortable and fun shopping trip and open us up to a larger and more diverse group of women. She wanted the style of clothing to be for everyone for every occasion. If someone wants sweatpants, their sweatpants will be easy to transform from a loungewear outfit to a daytime outfit, they don’t have to be dirty, Eberhardt said. Eberhardt wanted to offer clothes with a classic style, but a fresh look with brands that are not generally sold in the region. She wants everyone to come in and find something they love, but also last forever.

The curation of a new line for the coming season is already locked with the Lou collective. I am already bought until December, I am already looking for spring, said Eberhardt. We listen to our customers a lot and we have achieved one thing that people want, people want dresses. I can’t wear enough, there are so many people who want dresses. I took the comments into account and just kept an eye out.

Eberhardt loves finding new designers who aren’t sold in the region through Instagram, mostly Instagram tags. I follow a lot of influencer stylists and I look at their photos, it’s cute, they tagged it. This is how I found a spring line that was going to carry. I really check to make sure they are not present in the area where I want to offer new brands.

But isn’t it just clothing styling services offered at a local boutique? It is certainly a step forward in the right direction. Lou Collective also offers personalized styling and a loyalty program. Loyalty program requires basic information when you spend $ 750 in store you get $ 50 store credit. Only a few text messages and emails per year will be broadcast to inform customers of current promotions in the store. For personal styling services, Taylor Eberhardt and her employees love to style anyone for any event. I know how to pick stuff for myself and look stylish, but not many people know how to do that. I’m more than happy to do this for others and make them feel special, she said. Her personal styling skills are available anytime during or after store hours, in-state and even out-of-state.

Taylor Eberhardt has big plans in store for Lou Collective. She hopes to make a name for herself and have more stores in out-of-state locations. I would also like to make a little line that I design and that we sell here. More stores and my own line and from there I build the brand. Heavens the limit I want to be an empire. That’s what I’m working on, Eberhardt said. I want to thank everyone who supported and bought us. Friends and family too. It blew me away the people who took time out of their week and day to come. My family was such a force and helped me so much, I couldn’t have done it without them.

All the photographs ofRoxanna carrasco