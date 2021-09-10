How Eiza Gonzlez prepares for a Fashion Week party





Eiza Gonzlez was determined not to miss this New York Fashion Week, even if it involved a chaotic flight path to get there. The actor, who was just in Venice, Italy for the Venice Film Festival had to stop in Los Angeles for just 12 hours before heading to New York for the fashion festivities this week. Despite the jet lag, it was all worth it, says the Mexican actor. This is my first Fashion Week in New York! On Wednesday night, Gonzlez started her busy week by attending a party for the Bulgaris B.zero1 (she’s a face for the brand) fine jewelry collection at the downtown Boom Boom Room. Love the new collection, says Gonzalez. I spent so many New Years Eve at [the Boom Boom Room], so it was fun to be there to celebrate it. Wondering how a megawatt star like her prepares for such a glitzy affair? She documented everything to Vogue. Yesterday, Gonzlez’s prep process began with a quick exploration of Manhattan, where she stopped for coffee and lunch at Souvlaki GR. Then she pulled over to indulge in a fancy facial from an old pal. Ivn [Pol] at The Beauty Sandwich is one of my closest friends, says Gonzalez. He prepared me for every event when you’re like, I’m bloated and I need to get snatch, Dear. Photo: Getty Images Once caffeinated and ripped off, it was time to get ready with stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who dressed her in a chic Khaite look and Le Silla shoes. I love wide, pleated pants and the feminine corset, says Gonzlez, who is a fan of pantsuits in general. The older I get, the more comfortable I am to be in touch with my masculine side. I feel much more comfortable wearing comfortable pants and shoes. I also love that we live in a time when girls don’t have to wear bodycon dresses to be sexy, they are to be fun, chic and comfy. As for jewelry, she wore pieces from Bulgari, of course. I loved the chunky rings and the chain necklace, she says. I’ve always been more of the type to wear bulky jewelry. It only enhances the look. I’ll even wear sweatpants with jewelry. You can also expect her to make an appearance at Tom Ford on Sunday. I really wanted to do Tom Ford, she said. I love him not only as a designer, but as a director and curator. He’s just amazing. I am so honored that he invited me to the show. Then, let’s go for the jet-set for more work obligations. I’m filming two different things, a series and a movie, the actor says. I will be flying around the world for the next nine months of my life. And then I start to promote Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. For this Hollywood star, the work just never stops. Below is how Gonzlez prepared for the Bulgari event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/eiza-gonzalez-fashion-week-bulgari-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos