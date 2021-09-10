Sophia Trevino: 8th grader in Georgia fights school dress code she says is sexist and racist





8th grade student from Georgia protests her school for what she calls sexist politics. A pair of jeans put 13-year-old Sophia Trevino in hot water on her first day of school. “I was angry and nervous, nervous because I was never really sent to the office or anything, and a little angry because my jeans fit perfectly,” she said. Grey’s Anatomy Star Helps Subaru Embrace All K-5 Classrooms in Camden, New Jersey The Cobb County, Ga., School district dress code policy says the tears must be less than her finger length. Sophia said she believed the dress code policy was sexist and unfair, pointing out that all of the students brought to the principal’s office that morning were women. “It’s much stricter for women than it is for boys,” she told ABC News. “You have to learn very young, not to sexualize women’s bodies.” Texas man takes off his clothes at school board meeting to express his thoughts on masks The school board told ABC News clothing isn’t their concern, but learning is. “The district dress code for students includes a minimum standard of dress and exists, according to policy, for students to dress in a manner consistent with school formality,” the statement said.

“School districts and principals should discuss with parents, families of student custodians what an appropriate dress code is for their community and how students will feel represented through them and not targeted or criminalized by it, ”said Sabrina Bernadel, member of Equal Justice Works. . She said studies show dress codes disproportionately affect young girls, especially black girls. “Black girls as young as five are adulterated by the adults in their lives,” she said. “So adults see them as older, more developed and more sexually informed, and again, that translates into dress codes. “ Back in Georgia, Sophia protests the politics by wearing a shirt that reads, “Dress codes are sexist, racist, classist.” And she receives support from her father, Joe. “I am very proud of her and of the fact that she has taken on this fight,” he said.

