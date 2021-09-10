Saks unveils fall campaign with Sarah Paulson and Kumail Nanjiani





To celebrate the campaign and New York Fashion Week, Saks hosted an event at L’Avenue at Saks on Thursday September 9. The party was co-hosted by the campaign star Sarah paulson and CEO of Saks Marc Metrick, and presented a DJ set by Paris Hilton as well as a special performance by Kim petras. Other participants included Kumail Nanjiani, Alan cumming, Charli XCX, James harden, G-Eazy, Dominique jackson, and more.

“We strive to create targeted campaigns that combine the Saks fashion perspective with compelling perspectives on the latest in culture and entertainment,” said Emily essner, Marketing Director, Saks. “With our fall campaign, we hope to provide compelling content to inspire and engage our customers this season.” The Fall 2021 Women’s Fashion Book includes Saks list it, a forecast of the season’s must-have trends, such as blankets, knits, sequins, vintage flowers and boots. Likewise, the Fall 2021 Men’s Style Book features Need / Now, with trends such as comfortable tailoring, bright colors and the trendy jacket. Fall books for women and men are now available at Saks Fifth Avenue stores. “As a fashion authority, Saks is committed to delivering the most distinctive and powerful luxury assortment each season,” noted Tracy Margolies, Head of Marketing, Saks. “As our customers get ready for fall, we look forward to inspiring them with the latest trends and the best fashion brands.” Throughout the fall season, Saks will feature the campaign on its print and digital channels, including purchasable editorial content featuring the stars of the campaign. Sarah paulson and Kumail Nanjiani, email and homepage coverage, and a social media campaign. To follow @Saks and @TheSaksMan on Instagram and visit saks.com/womensedit and saks.com/mensedit for exclusive fall campaign content. FALL CAMPAIGN STARS

Sarah paulson spoke with Saks about moving forward with a new perspective, her personal style and how she transforms into a character. Paulson plays the civil servant Linda tripp in At Ryan Murphy Impeachment: American Crime Story, which premiered this week. Paulson, stylized for filming by Karla Welch, stars on the cover of the Saks Women’s Fall Book Wearing a Poncho Gabriela Hearst first collection for Chlo, and can also be seen wearing fashion from Alexander McQueen, Valentino and Michael Kors. “I have been rewarded in my life for choosing things that scare me,” Paulson told Saks. “As a child I was nervous and shy, but I always dreamed of being an actress. I marvel at living my dream now. I didn’t say ‘no’ even when I wanted to. Personally, I have my dream. own work to do to feel comfortably powerful within myself and to view the things I have accomplished as accomplishments, not coincidence. “ Kumail Nanjiani spoke to Saks about the past year, her fall style choices, and her upcoming starring role alongside Salma hayek and Angelina Jolie in the Marvel movie tentepole, Eternals. Nanjiani wears an Isaia look on the cover of the Saks Men’s Fall Book, and can also be seen in Valentino’s menswear, Fendi and Ermenegildo Zegna. “What we have realized is that the world is the world, we are all connected and what is happening across the world is happening to us,” Nanjiani told Saks. When asked about Eternals, he commented, “It seems appropriate that we have this global superhero movie coming up. Hopefully it leads to a less myopic view of the world. It certainly has a very global view of humanity.” ABOUT SAKS

Saks is the premier luxury ecommerce platform, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Through its website and app, Saks offers a highly personalized experience and expertly curated fashion assortment, along with professional stylists and fresh editorial content. The company is redefining luxury shopping with a digitally-driven service model and seamless connection to an extraordinary network of 40 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America. To follow @saks on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter , and @thesaksman on Instagram. Contact: Lauren Picciano, [email protected] SOURCE

