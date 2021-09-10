Sustainability, social justice, fashion shows and what we wear next





Mrs. Ross The truth is, we are all the product of our lived experiences, and you want to feel seen and heard about what you are spending your money on and have a sense of individuality. My experience as CEO with Pattern was that there was so much data out of the way. And there was a demographic and a large community and a consumer that was not being followed appropriately. And so there was no way to buy appropriately because there was no data to confirm that these were people who were going to shop. We need to make a conscious effort to examine consumers and really find out where the gaps are so that they feel seen and heard. Mrs. Wintour The more you can be open, honest and direct, taking responsibility for the mistakes you have made and how you intend to improve in the future, is part of the process we have all gone through. I also think that the Zoom brought us all together in a different, very human, very open way. This is the most important thing for me, that we don’t close the door this time. Mrs. Ross The doors must not be closed. And that’s part of a lot of my work with DEI. I always remind people that it’s not just diversity and inclusion. Its diversity, equity and inclusion. And the fairness part of it is where a fundamental change can happen. How is the pipeline changed? How to change access? How can we open these doors and create a space where we can all be around the table where other tables can be built because the ones that exist do not really correspond to the world we live in. I think it’s the responsibility of all of us who have power, who have voices where we can make changes. Mr. Neves I think the digitalization of industry has democratized access to audiences and also to portfolios. It is extremely exciting. In 1996, as a designer, I had to convince the department store to have a chance to reach a consumer. Now a designer can exit Parsons and in six months start selling directly on their own platforms, on Shopify or on Farfetch. Mrs. Wintour If something is well done and well designed, it doesn’t have to be the most expensive. I think over 70 percent of the designers in the Costume Institute show are young designers who represent the future of American fashion. I’m very grateful to Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Met, for really bringing this to light. So I have the impression, especially speaking from the American point of view, that it has never been so inclusive. Mr. Neves At Farfetch, we have 3,500 designers. The top 100 might be big names and big companies, but the vast majority are new designers and often family businesses. We cannot save lives. It’s not what we were supposed to do or what we can do, but we can save businesses.

