“Nobody ever told me anything”

Illinois high school student decided to challenge the dress code of his school. He proved sexism by wearing almost identical outfits with his classmates to see how long it took them to write.

Drew jarding, one of the students involved in the social experiment, uploaded the images to his TikTok as part of a series where he would wear clothes that would get [him] dress code if [he] were a girl.

I have a bunch of girlfriends, and they all tell me how they spell out the dress code for things they shouldn’t like to display [a] shoulder and so on, Jarding explained to In The Know. Even before that, I had worn clothes all through high school that went against the grain [the dress code] just me being ignorant. I had no idea it was against the dress code, and no one ever told me anything.

A comment on one of the Jardings videos suggested that she film side by side with a girl to really highlight the gap between how they would be treated despite wearing similar outfits. Jarding and two girlfriends wore crop tops to school which is not allowed and the two girls were finally written up before the day was over.

Jarding also pointed out that he actually broke two dress code rules that day and was never looked at twice.

You can’t have shorts above the knees, you can’t have spaghetti straps and you can’t like wearing [a] crop top that exposes the stomach, he says. In addition to her crop top, Jarding wore shorts that fell above her knees in the video.

For years people have fought against oppression behind the school dress codes. Professor Meredith Neville Shepard said in a article she published in 2019, that dress code advocates describe female indecency as responsible for several harmful potentialities, including negative social judgments, sexual harassment and distraction of male students in the classroom.

The fact that Jarding, a current senior, had no idea there even was a dress code to violate shows just how sexist these rules can be. Of course, that’s not just limited to her high school, either.

Since the start of the series, other students have started questioning their dress codes and uploading the images to TIC Tac, which is actually exactly what Jarding was hoping to happen.

This is the whole point of the video to give a starting point to those who want to do [a] change, fundamentally, Jarding explained.

So far, Jarding has only received positive feedback from the TIC Tac community and even some teachers in his school.

I really knew I wasn’t the only one going to a school with these sexist dress codes, he added. I knew if I did somehow [the TikTok] not centered [around] my school that more people would notice.

Jarding also took the opportunity to make a broader statement on genderless clothing. In a video which he uploaded at the end of August, he showed himself for the first time going to school in a white pleated skirt.

Wearing a skirt to school because clothes don’t have a gender, he captioned the clip.

100% TikTok encouraged me [to wear a skirt] because there’s no way i would do it right, i mean i don’t mean no way but i wouldn’t normally decide to do it on my own, he said. I think it’s definitely [thanks to] TikTok because I knew the dress code [videos] had become so popular, so I thought [I] might as well touch on other topics.

