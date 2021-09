Katie Holmes looked gorgeous at a New York Fashion Week event

Bennett RaglinGetty Images

In case you needed a little visual reminder that Katie Holmes is the fashion icon we all need and probably don’t deserve, the actress and producer recently attended the opening of flagship Vacheron Constantin New York in an outfit that could become as iconic as her unforgettable cardigan / bra moment. The events of New York Fashion Week have kicked off in recent days, and it’s no laughing matter for Holmes. She seized the opportunity perfectly, showing up in a cleverly cut-out black ankle-length dress with lace-up suspenders. She covered the risky cutouts with a cool-girl black button, which she left open, and dressed up the whole look in white sneakers. Holmes wore her hair halfway up and sported gorgeous makeup, with rosy cheeks, lipstick, and glitter eyeshadow. Even though I know how much thought and work had to be put into this look, I can’t help but think that she looks like she fell out of bed and was already so fabulous. Cue jealous sigh. Bennett RaglinGetty Images Bennett RaglinGetty Images When she posted a series of dreamlike photos of herself at the Vacheron Constantin event, check out Instagram, his supporters flocked to pounce on them. “Beautiful inside and out,” Patti Smith wrote, while Alyssa Milano called Holmes a “GORGEOUS”. Of course, it’s Katie Holmes during NYFW we’re talking about, so there are already plenty more pictures of her wearing outfits all the better than the next while attending a plethora of glamorous events. Here she is in a bright turquoise tea dress and leopard-print mary-janes alongside Beanie Feldstein at a pop-up Kate Spade party: Cindy ordGetty Images And at Iris Apfel’s 100th birthday party with H&M in a beige sweater with sparkly embellishments and tailored black pants: Taylor hillGetty Images Patrick mcmullanGetty Images And backstage at the Christian Siriano show in sparkling costume: Jamie mccarthyGetty Images NYFW continues until September 12, so I hope Holmes has a lot more gorgeous looks like these up her embellished sleeve. Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has been published in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

