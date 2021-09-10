Best men’s short sleeve shirts to wear in 2021

For most of the year, long sleeves have a pretty tight monopoly in the tall shirt market. And for good reason. In addition to the obvious way less fabric on your arms, the best short sleeve shirts blend lightweight materials and breathable construction with the versatility of a woven shirt. Which means they’re just as well suited for strolling around the city as they are sipping cocktails on a rooftop or having dinner with a date.

That said, the best short sleeve shirts can run the gamut in terms of formality, and a lot of it comes down to fit and fabric. For example, loose-fitting camp-neck shirts in fabrics like rayon and linen tend to be more casual. Buttoned collars and fabrics like oxford or poplin are more suitable for work. You’d never wear even the best short-sleeved shirts under a tuxedo anyway, but keep your fingers crossed if you’re wearing one, air conditioning is involved.

Billy Reid Tuscumbia Linen Short Sleeve Shirt

When you need a breathable and stylish men’s shirt, do like connoisseurs and opt for linen to keep you cool. Like this Billy Reid button-down shirt, with its clean lines and tailored fit that will keep you looking crisp, whether you’re in the office or elsewhere.

Taylor Stitch takes pride in responsibly tailoring all of their clothing, including this neutral striped short sleeve shirt. It is made from linen mixed with Tencel, a plant fiber that requires much less water and energy to produce than traditional materials.

We all know Bonobos as a brand that doesn’t mind when it comes to patterns and prints. Take this short-sleeved shirt, for example. But not only does the fabric have a unique floral pattern, it’s also stretchy to ensure the shirt fits like a glove.

From the clean, minimalist style to the peach cotton herringbone fabric giving it the drape of a thicker fabric without all the weight, Buck Masons has created a powerful camp shirt that we see ourselves wearing over and over again.

The plain oxford shirt was a essential male wardrobe for generations, due to its timeless design and ability to wear with just about anything. Uniqlo overlaps classic oxford with short sleeves for a more airy feel. So sometimes the simplest updates are the most effective.

I don’t know about you, but we never seem to get enough of madras. Todd Snyders designed this camp collar shirt with a vibrant and vibrant plaid pattern, bringing the proven fabric to 2021.

We dig on Saturdays to always find the perfect balance between classic style, minimal design and just the right amount of fun. And this otherwise simple short-sleeved shirt is no exception, thanks to a small (or rather large) screen-printed floral design.

Who doesn’t like to play with proportions every now and then? Acne designed this short sleeve shirt to do just that with dropped shoulders, an oversized fit and airy lyocell-cotton fabric.

Inspired by surf culture, Faherty’s high-quality designs take inspiration from the brand’s vintage textile archive to create modern favorites that will transport you from the park (or your neighborhood) to the bar in style.

For those looking to flower a little differently, look no further than this quiet option from AllSaints. Its enlarged floral pattern, olive green hues and square cut make it a hell of a short-sleeved shirt.

Where most Hawaiian shirts rely heavily on bright colors and cartoons, this Scotch & Soda short sleeve shirt does it differently. Focusing on a retro-inspired hand-drawn design and ultra-soft drape fabric, it leans much more towards sophistication than Tommy Bahama.

From the essentials experts at Everlane, a short-sleeved linen shirt that perfectly bridges the gap between functionality and nighttime style. Wear it with light weight jeans, chinos or even tailored shorts (above the knee, of course) and you’ve got the perfect bar outfit.

