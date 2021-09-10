New York Fashion Week: Day 3





Fashion Week is back in full force, and there is a lot to see. Blink (or scroll too fast on Instagram) and you’ll miss the details: small bags, tall shoes, feathered hats, leather capes, and diamond dog collars. Every day, highlight one thing we saw on the catwalks that delighted or mystified us. Accessories are not unusual on the track. On Thursday afternoon alone, designer Jeremy Scott gave model Gigi Hadid a bottle to wear his Moschino runway, in a show that turned Bryant’s rainy park into a demented nursery. Was the bottle really a disguise pouch? Yes. But it did the essential trick of a prop: signaling the Rugrats theme to the audience and bringing Ms. Hadid into her sexy baby character. Later that evening, however, LaQuan Smith raised the prop bar when he put on a crowded show at the Empire State Building, becoming the first designer to host a show at the New York landmark. Mr. Smiths’ events always feel more like parties than traditional parades, with club soundtracks, complimentary champagne, and fans swarming his venues (arguably more than any other New York Fashion Week show. York), cheering on the models as they serve in tight sultry clothes. dresses and catsuits with transparent panels. But the luxurious Art Deco site Mr. Smith booked for New York Fashion Week inspired him to expand, which is why his props included full-size poofy poodles, strutting alongside models on the building’s 86th floor observation deck.

Mr Smith said he was inspired by the mock dog show documentary Best in Show. He just woke up one morning and said, I need dogs, and his casting director, Evelien Joos, made that happen. It was about adding drama, he said, or in this case, drama wrapped in drama, stacked on top of even more drama, all the way to the sky.

