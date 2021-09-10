Flora Ogilvy’s dreamy wedding dress gave Kate Middleton an elegant nod



















Rachel avery Flora Ogilvy’s Wedding: The Queen’s cousin Flora’s granddaughter and husband Timothy Vesterberg had a romantic wedding blessing on Friday and her gorgeous wedding dress was inspired by Kate Middleton.

The Queencousin of Princess Alexandra was joined by a host of royals in blessing the marriage of her granddaughter Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Flora’s husband, Timothy Vesterberg. PHOTO: Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter Flora Ogilvy looks stunning in private wedding blessing The bride looked ethereal in a Phillipa Lepley wedding dress with delicate embroidered flowers, sheer long sleeves and a romantic sweetheart neckline. Loading the player … WATCH: The Most Expensive Royal Weddings EVER You could say that Flora was inspired by Kate Middleton who memorably donned a long-sleeved lace gown when she married Prince William in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Flora Ogilvy looked gorgeous for her wedding blessing The Duchess of Cambridge exuded elegance with a V-neckline and Flora’s dress cut a similar silhouette on Friday. WATCH: 9 never-before-seen royal wedding photos: From Princess Diana to Princess Eugenie RELATED: Princess Anne Is A Beautiful Bridesmaid In Unearthed Royal Wedding Photos Flora completed her wedding dress with a matching embroidered veil that was secured in her beautifully curly hair by the Ogilvy tiara, which is made of pearls and diamonds. Kate Middleton has inspired many brides since 2011 Her pristine Izabela Davi bouquet and simple pointy wedding shoes completed her bridal ensemble, and her flower girls dressed in all white were also stunning. The bridesmaids wore matching dresses Meanwhile, financier Timothy looked part of the party in his elegant morning suit, which included striped pants, a cream waistcoat, and a pale blue tie. Flora and her husband Timothy officially tied the knot in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, but they have chosen to celebrate again with a much larger guest list now that restrictions on coronaviruses are relaxed. The couple celebrated in London surrounded by family and friends The special event at St James’s Church brought together many members of the royal family, including Princess Alexandra, Prince edward and the Countess of Wessex, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Dame Amelia Windsor. The Wessexes were present / Photo: Goff Photos For the couple’s original wedding on September 26, 2020 at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, the groom wore a striking blue suit while Flora opted for a modern square neck gown. One notable feature that remained the same, however, were Flora’s dainty earrings she wore for the big two days – again, a design very similar to those sported by Kate Middleton on her wedding day. So wonderful! Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

