Frame Shoots for the stars with a new store concept, launch for men

LONDON Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson are not stopping their ambitions for Frame, the denim brand they launched five years ago in London and transformed into a global name with a full line of ready-to-wear.

Now they are preparing to refresh once more and ensure that Frame retains its relevance and often leads the way in the new post-containment world that the fashion industry is trying to come to terms with.

It means rethinking the retail business; bring back men’s clothing in a bigger and better way; set very ambitious sustainability goals and just stay creative and have fun.

It was almost like launching a new brand for us. All of these efforts are aimed at bringing energy to the brand, there is no rest for the bad guys now, Torstensson said in an interview, also highlighting the upcoming launch of a new website and recent collaborations with everyone from the Carlyle to the Museum of Peace and Calm. I can’t sit down and hope the customers will find us, I have to be there and try 10 times harder to get their attention and serve them every day.

So what does this re-energized 2021 version of Frame look like?

A brand that behaves like a Parisian fashion house with the intelligence of a digital start-up in California, said Torstensson, explaining that while the brand is moving towards more accessible prices, the intention remains to offer an elevated and design-oriented approach. in everything he puts out there. It’s super important at our price not to behave like a deployment brand. When everything looks the same, it’s no longer exciting.

Hence the update of the company’s retail strategy, which involves two concepts: neighborhood flagships designed to serve the local communities where Frame’s customers live and more centrally located spaces that will be treated. like permanent pop-ups or active white spaces with rotating exhibits, installations and other activations.

A store should either be like a billboard that shows the brand’s DNA and where it is exactly, or it should be about activations and bringing energy to the brand with novelty. , collaborations or new windows, Torstensson said. Our job is not to have 2,000 square meter flagships on Regent Street. But I believe a lot in the idea of ​​giving extraordinary and elevated experiences in the neighborhood where the client lives.

Hell is testing this new concept in its old playground, London’s Brompton Cross district, where Frame is preparing to open its first neighborhood flagship on Walton Street, alongside Joseph, Chanel and Isabel Marant.

Erik Torstensson – Credit: Courtesy of Frame

I lived there for 10 years. I know the person who lives there very well, said Torstensson, who was behind the whole design concept.

The new space features neutral tones, plenty of stone and wood accents, and bespoke furniture that mixes modernist and more classic design references. It’s really an extension of my personal taste, to be honest. Ultimately, I wanted it to be a very warm and inviting environment where a customer could experience and touch our brand, not just the product, and feel what we stand for.

Two more neighborhood flagships are in the works, in Los Angeles and New York, and will include the same fixtures and new furniture customized to suit each location, while the brand is also planning more openings in Aspen and Palm Beach. .

I am now remodeling our Aspen store. There will be mushroom wood on all the walls and in the middle I will create a large chrome mountain three meters high that you can enter. It’s a very different experience but it’s okay for Aspen and our client there. I want to give them something new because a lot of them probably live in New York and go to our store there, Torstensson said, adding that the merchandising will vary from store to store as well.

It’s about looking at where you stand and who is next to you. In London, we are next to Chanel and Joseph, so we have a very rich clientele. I don’t think our client here will necessarily buy a handbag from Frame, but I think we can play the role of a real resource for her everyday chic outfit i.e. denim, amazing cashmere, great cotton product, all the clothes she wears between eight o’clock. in the morning and six in the evening.

The start of the new store concept coincides with the relaunch of a men’s clothing category of the brand, according to Torstensson, who didn’t receive enough love when it launched, but is now back with a new team. and a renewed approach.

Frame is relaunching men’s fashion. – Credit: courtesy of Frame

The idea was to offer great classics and pieces that bridge the gap between sportswear and formal wear and meet the needs of everyday men, regardless of their age and background.

This is why Torstensson wanted to present the new collection to as many men as possible. So he picked 44 men from around the world, asked them to do their hair and photographed them in New York and LA to create the brand’s launch campaign and a dedicated book.

The masculine style is not about male models and fashion, but about the characters, he added.

Its next big frontier is sustainability. The company has already worked hard to rethink its supply chain and make conscious choices, such as using recycled cashmere and washable silk in all of its products.

Now it’s about to launch its first pair of degradable denim, featuring an innovative degradable stretch fabric that disintegrates in a fraction of the time conventional stretch expects, leaving no harmful chemicals behind. The denim is also dyed using a microplastic-free dyeing process, features recycled paper labels, removable recycled metal buttons, and embroidery that replaces metal rivets.

Large upcycling and water conservation projects are also underway.

For Fall 2021, our denim is 63% durable in fabric and wash. But it’s like halftime, we have to get to 100 percent. By 2023 aimed to achieve this goalTorstensson added.

Frame launches biodegradable denim. – Credit: courtesy of Frame

