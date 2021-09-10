New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 Street Style

Achieng Agutu | @noordinarynoire | Wearing Andreeva, Valentino and Attico shoes.
After three seasons without IRL broadcasts due to the pandemic, NYFW is back, in person and in full swing, for Spring / Summer 2022. After a year and a half with no reason to wear our favorite yarns and accessories, we can finally dig in the closet and take them out to see and be seen once more. Photographer Liisa jokinen, creator of New York Looks and founder ofGem, caught these stylish NYFW attendees on day two apart from Gabriela Hearst, Moschino and Monse. Scroll down to see their styles and hear how their looks came together.
Lynn Yaeger, editor-in-chief at Vogue and Vogue.com
Amy Sall, founder and editor, SUNU: Journal of African Affairs, Critical Thinking + Aesthetics
@amy_sall
Tatiana hambro
@tatianahambro
Bucket hat Lack of color, Valentino boots, Marni tote and Alessandra Rich dress.
Tyler franch, Vice-President, Fashion Director at Hudson’s Bay Company
Margiela, Dries and Prada.
Currently inspired by the return to optimism and the joy of living.
Achieng Agutu
@noordinarynoire
Andreeva blazer dress, Valentino bag, Attico shoes.
Larry Curran, director, personal stylist
@ larry.curran
Prada.
The inspiration was to have fun, like a nod to Moschino and be a bit subversive, hence white on a rainy day. Uniforms, questioning masculinity, innocence, old vs new, discovery.
Oscar chavez, artist
OACHAVEZ button-down shirt, Petrich0r tank top, GCDS jeans, Dr. Martens shoes and vintage beret and belly chain.
My style is currently inspired by Shelley Duvall in the 70s, children’s school uniforms, Dolly Partons hair.
Angel Emmanuel, fashion designer
@angelemmanuel
Vintage trench coat, Express jeans, Prada shoes.
Alok Vaid-Menon, author, performer, lecturer
@alokvmenon
Desigual, Molly Goddard, Brandon Blackwood bag and Kat Maconie shoes.
I wanted to tell a compelling color story. I love how loud Moschino is and wanted to bring that same panache to the streets on my way to the show.
Danielle Combs, senior creative editor at Hypebae
@daniellefcombs
Norma Kamali jumpsuit, Namilia denim jacket and shorts, GCDS archival choker, Marc Jacobs platforms and Poppy Lissiman bag.
My look is inspired by the glory days of disco glamor and my affinity for wearing statement styles.
Livia Ishak, blogger
@cardiganfordays
Monse.
If I could become a dress, it would be the dress: bold, fun, and daring. I love the mixed patterns and asymmetry of this dress. I wanted to bring some fun designs to the fall.
Caroline Vazzana, author, fashion editor, stylist
@cvazzana
Monse skirt, Marimekko top, Prada shoes, From St Xavier bag.
For today, I wanted something fun and feminine but with a touch of originality. My Monse skirt was perfect as it created a really cool texture in the look, while the Marimekko top brought in a more playful vibe.
Only, lifestyle designer
@boldnrarity
Urban Outfitters t-shirt and skirt, Lioness Fashion jacket, Michael Kors sandals, Cult Gaia necklace, Gucci bag and clutch.
My inspiration today was Gucci but doing a street style.
Faith Blackshear, Top Model
@faithblackshear
Zara, Sage Aubrey bag.
Currently my style is mostly inspired by casual looks with a hint of editorial fashion. I love the looks you can wear on and off the catwalk and make a statement!
Gregoria Reyes-Lou, lifestyle influencer
@greivy
Rebecca Minkoff dress, Dr. Martens shoes, Jeff Want bag, YSL sunglasses, Tova necklace and River Island blazer.
I am inspired by the texture and energy of the season. I like to feel vibrant and dress how I feel right now.
Liisa jokinen
Funmi Akinyode
@funmirae
Maryam Nassir Zadeh dress and boots. Cassandra Mayelabra and bottom.
After spending so long in lockdown and mourning the outfits that never had their moment, I’m completely ready to wear a full look. Gone are the days of questioning myself and wondering if something was too much. Who knows what tomorrow will bring. You might as well be your best while you still can.
Mina Alyeshmerni, store owner
@Maimoun_ny
Vintage pants, Hyein Seo top, Lululemon scrunchie, Maryam Nassir Zadeh shoes, Building Block bag.
I’m still inspired by menswear, unique shapes, silhouettes and drapes, but I’m currently embracing a 90s e-girl femininity. All at ease with a wink. Be wrapped in sheets of summer fabrics.
Rachel Tashijan, fashion critic for GQ
@theprophetpizza
Malvika Sheth, digital creator
@stylebymalvika
C / MEO Collective print dress, purple Nanushka wrap dress, Jeffrey Campbell boots, JW Pei handbag and sunglasses from Urban Outfitters.
I created the look knowing that I wanted to share and embody a piece of my culture. The flowers in my hair are from my traditional Indian classical dance ensemble (Bharata Natyam). As for the color combination, purple and orange is the color of one of my most special Bharata Natyam costumes. Plus, I would definitely say that the fact that Halloween was approaching helped!
Courtney Too
@ always judge
I am inspired by the ease. My shoes are Gucci, the rest are Miriam.
Shayna arnold
@shayna_arnold
Vintage Gianni Versace top, Maryam Nassir Zadeh shorts and boots and bag from Venice, Italy.
My style is inspired by textures and subtle color intros.
Quincie Zari
@quinciezari
See-through orange top and purple top, zebra print skirt and zebra print boots from @cityjunknyc.
Currently inspired by loud prints and lots of colors.
Marissa baklayan, stylist and casting director
@marissabaklayan
Plein Sud vintage top, Karly Laidlaw pants, Balenciaga shoes and sunglasses, Dries van Noten bag.
Morgan vickery
@morganvickery
1960s Afghan vest, Zimmerman blouse, vintage cowboy boots, 1940s amber resin handbag and cicada earrings.
My style is inspired by the fusion of different eras, experimenting with traditionally gendered clothing and mystical symbolism. I feel better when my soul is reflected on the outside as well, and the clothes have a nice way of expressing that.
Nicolas mackinnon, stylist
@nicolasmackinnon
Vintage Burberry shirt, vintage Jordache shorts, vintage Gucci loafers and vintage jewelry, Mulberry bag and sunglasses.
I’m generally inspired by ’80s and’ 90s fashion and channel that kind of cartoonish opulence of some wealthy older woman. It’s the first fashion week since COVID started, so I’m trying to have fun and not take it too seriously.
Rocky Snyda, musician
@rockysnyda
Rihanna inspires me so much right now. But also just let myself be inspired by the people and things around me while remaining authentically me.
Amy Juliette Levfre, digital creator
@lefevrediary
Up and down Hellessy.
This city inspires me all the time, I just see everyone’s amazing style, I always watch and learn different ways of street styling.
John yuyivisual artist
@johnyuyi
Complete look of Peter Do, except the Prada scarf.
I’m in the mood for long braids this week. Smell the Pisces. I will keep this look a bit longer.
EJ Ellison, model and stylist
@ ej.ellison
Vintage costume.
My style is inspired by how I feel that day. This morning I woke up and picked out a costume! Good lines never go out of fashion !
Yan, photographer
@courtgirl
Peter Do two pieces false-leather blazer, Daily Paper dress, YSL bag, Ganni boots.
I always like to play between what is particularly perceived as feminine and masculine. The Row, Peter Do or Jil Sander, etc. I have way too many oversized / structural blazers and pants that give me the most confidence and comfort. I think fashion today doesn’t always have to be painful.
Jos Criales-Unzueta
@eljosecriales
Elena Vlez top, Random Identities pants, Syro boots.
Jrme Lamaar
@jeromelamaar
5:31 shirt and Rick Owens stockings.
Dalia Drake
@daliadrake
DICARA outfit.
Currently what inspires me is my friend @ s.Val. I have to take her to Proenza as her very first show. She looked at the designer summer and spring line and said we have to wear leather and I said, let’s go, just give me some color!
Anka Aitimova, fashion influencer
@aneka_aitimova
Cult Gaia dress, Jonak shoes, Polène bag, Victoria Beckham sunglasses.
Dustydesigner
@really dodusty
Becky akinyode, stylist
@thetrillesb
ATOMIC Rework and SC103.
Photographs by Liisa jokinen
Liisa Jokinen is the creator of NYC Looks street style website and founder of the Vintage gemstone finder app.
