The best casual blazers for men minimize the chances of having a bad outfit day

We’re going to tell you a little secret: The best casual blazers for men are a panacea for the elements, a calming panacea for that telltale end-of-season discomfort. Because at the start of September, who among us hasn’t scrutinized a closet stuffed with warm clothes and lamented the lack of something exciting to wear?

Well-dressed citizens of the Internet, we hear your cry! Now is a great time to expand your blazer rotation, and if your fall wardrobe needs a sprucing up, this is exactly where to start. (A brief point of very # menswear-y clarification: blazers, once traditionally distinguished by their navy color and gold buttons, are now effectively synonymous with sports coats, a stand-alone alternative to the suit jacket expressly designed for more outfit. Unless you’re a real jerk or the kind of poor bastard who had to “dress up” for dinner as a kid, feel free to ignore the distinction altogether.)

The right way to wear a blazer in 2021? All. In other words, treat your blazers like any other outerwear in your rotation, even if it will turn your more relaxed fit into a fashion week fair flex. You don’t have to pair one with a dress shirt or the typical attributes of business casual attire, you definitely shouldn’t.

Instead, wear a single-breasted cotton blazer with frayed chinos and chunky loafers as soon as the temperature drops below 70. Then when fall really hits, do like Frank Jackson and pair a blazer in hearty double-breasted wool with faded jeans and a tucked-in long-sleeved half-T-shirt. (Better to avoid tuxedo jackets for now, unless you’ve just gotten out of a recent runaway. In that case: do yourself and mazel tov!) To help you on your trip, we’ve found a unbeatable selection of the best casual blazers for men on the market. Which means the answer to all of your not-quite-not-all-fall style FAQs is suddenly here, in one convenient place. Have at it.

The classic choice

Stick with the menswear game long enough and you will learn a few things. Main among them: Sid Mashburn will never lead you wrong.

Sid Mashburn jacket “Kincaid” n ° 2

The not-so-classic choice

For the whole country club, if your country club is pied-terre in Paris.

Husbands Navy Twill Double Breasted Blazer

The choice of budget

A criminally affordable wool-blend blazer in a very fall-ready plaid? Sweet, sweet Ludlow, we barely recognized you!

J.Crew “Ludlow” slim blazer with patch pocket

The [Gesticulates in Italian] To take

Soft as silk.

Houndstooth Boglioli K-Jacket (was $ 1,350, now 40% off)

The teacher’s choice

Tell me you are doing a PhD in Classics without telling me you are doing a PhD in Classics.

Alex Mill Rugged Corduroy Blazer

The choice of the fall day

No wonder the Streetwear Chanel cuts an average suit.

Stssy Loro Piana wool-blend sport coat

The choice of industry insiders

It’s every day, do.

The Royal Approved Choice

More than worthy of the man himself.

Drake Prince of Wales Double-Breasted Tailored Jacket

Over 15 blazers we love

Todd Snyder Italian wool “Madison” jacket A timeless all-American silhouette updated with fabric sourced from the finest Italian factories.

Beams Plus cashmere-print wool sports coat Honey, save the children! Your grandmother’s curtains just came to life and morphed into a dirty jacket.

Fear of God Peak Lapel Double Breasted Blazer We’ve said it once (or two) and we’ll say it again: no one is cutting a blazer like Jerry Lorenzo right now.

Needles 2B Jacket (was $ 448, now at 50% off) Warning: you are about to completely eclipse anyone, wherever you go.

Blue Japan Blue deconstructed indigo-dyed linen blazer Denimheads, unite! And then send us pictures of that bad boy as he barges in.

RRL Indigo Plaid Woven Sport Coat (was $ 690, now at 50% off) Like your favorite Madras shirt, but infinitely more, ahem, suitable for formal occasions.

Reiss “Escapade” double-breasted wool blazer Got a well-stocked closet filled with navy blue and gray? Try brown. Live a little!

Suitsupply Havana Jacket The color might nod to the Emerald Isle, but the fabric is pure Italy.

Noah double-breasted oversized sports coat While a downtown NYC streetwear mainstay isn’t the first place that comes to mind when you think “donegal tweed,” your thinking process needs a bit of reconfiguration.

Dopiaa “Aabenzio” Blazer (was $ 840, now at 30% off)

Post Imperial Ikoyi tie-dye striped cotton blazer Regatta style, Post Imperial style.

Sport coat “Blaze” fins Come for the old-fashioned woolly plaid pattern, stay for the decidedly new-school interior label.

Linen blazer # 9 Jan-Jan Van Essche Your most comfortable cardigan, now in blazer form.

Nanushka “Gael” blazer Brown crepe (s): good to eat, even better to wear.