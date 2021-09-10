Fashion
The best casual blazers for men minimize the chances of having a bad outfit day
We’re going to tell you a little secret: The best casual blazers for men are a panacea for the elements, a calming panacea for that telltale end-of-season discomfort. Because at the start of September, who among us hasn’t scrutinized a closet stuffed with warm clothes and lamented the lack of something exciting to wear?
Well-dressed citizens of the Internet, we hear your cry! Now is a great time to expand your blazer rotation, and if your fall wardrobe needs a sprucing up, this is exactly where to start. (A brief point of very # menswear-y clarification: blazers, once traditionally distinguished by their navy color and gold buttons, are now effectively synonymous with sports coats, a stand-alone alternative to the suit jacket expressly designed for more outfit. Unless you’re a real jerk or the kind of poor bastard who had to “dress up” for dinner as a kid, feel free to ignore the distinction altogether.)
The right way to wear a blazer in 2021? All. In other words, treat your blazers like any other outerwear in your rotation, even if it will turn your more relaxed fit into a fashion week fair flex. You don’t have to pair one with a dress shirt or the typical attributes of business casual attire, you definitely shouldn’t.
Instead, wear a single-breasted cotton blazer with frayed chinos and chunky loafers as soon as the temperature drops below 70. Then when fall really hits, do like Frank Jackson and pair a blazer in hearty double-breasted wool with faded jeans and a tucked-in long-sleeved half-T-shirt. (Better to avoid tuxedo jackets for now, unless you’ve just gotten out of a recent runaway. In that case: do yourself and mazel tov!) To help you on your trip, we’ve found a unbeatable selection of the best casual blazers for men on the market. Which means the answer to all of your not-quite-not-all-fall style FAQs is suddenly here, in one convenient place. Have at it.
The classic choice
Stick with the menswear game long enough and you will learn a few things. Main among them: Sid Mashburn will never lead you wrong.
The not-so-classic choice
For the whole country club, if your country club is pied-terre in Paris.
The choice of budget
A criminally affordable wool-blend blazer in a very fall-ready plaid? Sweet, sweet Ludlow, we barely recognized you!
The [Gesticulates in Italian] To take
Soft as silk.
The teacher’s choice
Tell me you are doing a PhD in Classics without telling me you are doing a PhD in Classics.
The choice of the fall day
No wonder the Streetwear Chanel cuts an average suit.
The choice of industry insiders
The Royal Approved Choice
More than worthy of the man himself.
Over 15 blazers we love
