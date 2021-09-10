Fashion
I love this idea
Turn an ordinary box into an elegant one kids costume cabinet with this game-changing DIY!
TIC Tac account Moms (@craftymoms) has garnered nearly 3 million users for their videos featuring hacks and DIY projects for parents. It is therefore not surprising that their tower To turn a basic cardboard box into an elegant costume cabinet, it’s a total change of DIY dress-up game.
The video takes viewers through a quick, step-by-step process of magic transformation. Cute pre-makeover images reveal a messy room with disguises scattered, then cut to a plane of a large cardboard box facing sideways with the top facing forward.
The film maker covers the box with gift wrap before hot gluing a cork stopper as a door handle to personalize the creation. Then they cut two holes on the top of each side to fit the wrapping paper roll, which serves as a closet rod. Boxes that open with flaps work cleverly like double-door cabinets.
The finished product is a stylish wardrobe for little royalty to easily hang their badges and help encourage kids to clean up after them.
Viewers on TIC Tac were unanimously in love with this darling DIY dresser.
I can already tell you will save me a lot of time and money, one user commented.
I love this idea! What a genius, sprang another spectator.
Not me stalking your page and not even near one momsomeone else joked.
It’s amazing how much a little imagination can turn a simple cardboard box into something extraordinary. Between saving money, protecting the environment, and helping your kids get creative, there are many benefits to making your own toys and Games. When it comes to DIY projects, sometimes it helps to think inside the box.
