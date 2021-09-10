Extra large bath towels suitable for plus sizes are in stock and ready to order

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There is no greater luxury than to step out of the shower and wrap a soft and comfortable towelaround you.

However, as a plus size person myself, I can tell you that finding a towel that fits you is not easy. When I scrolled a video on TikTok by designer Mary Franreminded me of how frustrating it can be to stand in the towel aisle at a big box store and try on towels hoping to find the right one.

Get expert buying advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for SMS alerts business hunting nerds at Reviewed.

For context, a standard bath towel measures only 56 inches in length. The next size is called a bath sheet, and one is typically around 70 inches in length. Based on average clothing measurements in the United States, a bath sheet should cover up to a women’s size 30 or 4X and a men’s size 5X.

Because women’s and men’s clothing sizes may vary enormously between brands, bath towels will work for those whose widest body measurement is around 65 inches, plus or minus an inch or two.

For people whose measurements are wider than 65 inches and who wear up to a women’s size 40 or a men’s size 8X, you will want a towel measuring up to 80 inches.

Because everyone deserves spa-like comfort and a lot less stress when shopping, we’ve done the research for you. Read on to find the best extra large bath towels that are suitable for large sizes.

Up to women’s size 30 / men’s size 5X

1. Pinzon organic cotton bath towel

Don’t be put off by organic cotton which can tend to be stiff and rough. These towels are one of our favoritesbecause they have the balance between softness, absorption and affordability. They come in a pack of 2 from Amazon and are 100% cotton.

Providing you with plenty of absorption and staying soft to the touch, these towels are 40 x 70 inches, so they will wrap nicely around you while you dry off.

Get the Pinzon Organic Cotton Bath Sheet Set at Amazon for $ 35.99

2. Classic parachute bath towels

Our favorite bath towelsParachute are available in a user-friendly plus size option with a bath sheet measuring 40 by 70 inches.

Thanks to its long, discontinuous Turkish cotton, it is super absorbent so you can dry yourself quickly right out of the shower. The biggest downside to these towels is the price. They are a worthwhile investment if you want to add luxury to your bathroom.

Get the Parachute Classic bath towel at Parachute for $ 49

3. Brookstone SuperStretch Bath Sheet

Towels usually don’t have the benefit of being stretchy, which is why Brookstone SuperStretch towels offer that little extra something. This line of towels claims to stretch up to 40% of its original size. Made with 98% cotton and 2% elastane, the extra stretch helps wrap the towel all around your body and secure it in place.

Plus, reviews say this towel has great absorbency, but still dries quickly, so it’s ready for your next use.

Get the Brookstone SuperStretch Bath Sheet at Bed Bath & Beyond for $ 15.99

4. Utopia Towels Bath Sheet Set

If you like a thinner but still absorbent and effective towel, the Utopia Towels line of bath sheets is a fan favorite on Amazon with over 16,000 reviews. They are 100% cotton and designed to be lightweight for those looking for something less heavy.

Reviewers can’t get enough of the large size, which is 35 by 70 inches. They are durable and resist wash after wash. Plus, they cost less than $ 15 each, so you can buy enough to have a clean one every day without breaking the bank.

Get the Utopia Towels Bath Sheet Set at Amazon for $ 29.99

5. Organic Turkish towels

Turkish style towels are a great way to give your bath a modern update. Theyre longer when left to dry.

These West Elm towels have real panache with a bohemian stripe design that will look pretty on display and still come in handy when you need to wrap yourself up right out of the shower.

Get Organic Turkish Towels at West Elm for $ 39.50

6. Frontgate Resort bath towels

Frontgate is a luxury linen brand that wants to bring the opulence of a hotel to your home. These towels are longer than the others at 72 inches in length. Those extra few inches add a lovely softness that will transform your bathroom into a complete spa experience.

They come in a wide variety of colors that will match any color scheme.

Get Frontgate Resort Bath Sheets at Frontgate for $ 68

7. Boll & Branch Plush Bath Sheet

Boll & Branch make 36 x 70 inch bath sheets and come in a variety of muted neutral colors that will help cultivate a calm bathroom experience.

The towels are organic and fair trade cotton, soft and gentle on the skin. These will add a bit more comfort to your shower.

Get the Boll & Branch Plush Bath Sheet at Boll & Branch for $ 58

8. Reversible striped beach towel set

These towels from the SunSquad Targets range are a fantastic option for a colorful and fluffy towel. They are reversible and come in a pack of two, so they are a real steal.

These measure 36 by 72 inches, so they’re slightly longer than a bath towel to give a little more wiggle room. They’ll be comfy when you get out of the shower, and you can even take them to the beach.

[[[[Get the Reversible Striped Beach Towel Set at Target for $ 24

Up to woman size 40 / man size 8X

9. Gilden Tree Waffle Weave Bath Sheet

Waffle-weave towels don’t have the same velvety softness as your standard bath towel. Instead, it’s a breathable option that’s light on the skin while providing excellent absorbency thanks to the 100% cotton weave.

These towels are 80 inches in length, so they fit a wide range of bodies. They will dry you off and then have enough length to wrap around you. One advantage of waffle-weave towels is the little space they take up when folded. Because they don’t have the softness of a regular towel, they’ll stay compact when folded, making them a great option for small spaces.

Gilden Tree Waffle Weave Bath Sheet at Amazon for $ 39.99

10. Oversized American Soft Linen Bath Towel

These towels are 80 inches in length and are the thickness of a cloud. With over 25,000 rave reviews, this oversized bath towel is absorbent yet soft.

They adapt to all body types so that everyone can wrap themselves in this towel while drying off after a shower. They dry quickly and will hold up exceptionally well over time.

Get the American Soft Linen Oversized Bath Towel at Amazon for $ 29.99

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Subscribe to our Resources by Examined bulletin.

Product experts fromRevisedhave all of your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviews onFacebook,Twitter andInstagram for the latest offers, reviews and more.

Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.