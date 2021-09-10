The best parties of New York Fashion Week spring 2022





Believe it or not, IRL New York Fashion Week is in full swing. And while a handful of shows remain virtual, that’s certainly not the case with the usual back-up events. The sudden resurrection took place early on, with Ziwe and Bethann Hardison joining Gucci in celebrating up-and-coming designer Azde Jean-Pierre and Bulgari breathing life into Le Bain with help from Chloe x Halle and DJ Paul Sevigny. On Thursday, participants were fully prepared to flash their vax cards, the NYC Covid Safe app or the Excelsior Pass. Enjoy the safety and comfort of your home, here. Photo by Patrick McMullan via Getty Images for Central Park Tower Iris Apfel and Katie Holmes at the Iris Apfels 100th Birthday Party at Central Park Tower on Thursday September 9. Photo by Noam Galai via Getty Images for Central Park Tower Barbie Ferreira and Chloe Bailey at Iris Apfel’s 100th Birthday Party at Central Park Tower on Thursday September 9. Ziwe and Emily Ratajkowski at the celebration by Emily Ratajkowski and Linda Fargos of the Valentino ACT collection at Bergdorf Goodman on Thursday September 9th. Photo by Sean Zanni via Getty Images Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Tookes and Duckie Thot at the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation and pop-up at Hudson Yards on Thursday, September 9. Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue Jhen Aiko at the Sakss celebration of New York Fashion Week and its new fall campaign at LAvenue on Thursday, September 9. Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue Kumail Nanjiani and Sarah Paulson at their Fall Campaign Sakss Celebration and New York Fashion Week at LAvenue on Thursday, September 9. Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue Paris Hilton and Kim Petras at the Sakss celebration of New York Fashion Week and its new fall campaign at LAvenue on Thursday, September 9. Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue Amanda Lepore at the Sakss celebration of New York Fashion Week and its new fall campaign at LAvenue on Thursday, September 9. Julia Fox at the Flower by Edie Parkers Smoke Show celebrating New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 9. Richie Shazam and Karen Elson at the Flower by Edie Parkers Smoke Show celebrating New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 9. Azde Jean-Pierre at the Azede Powered by Gucci party on Wednesday September 8th. Bethann Hardison at the Azede Powered by Gucci Party on Wednesday September 8th. Ziwe at the Azede Powered by Gucci party on Wednesday September 8th. Wyclef Jean at the Azede Powered by Gucci party on Wednesday September 8th. Chloe and Halle at the Bulgaris B.Zero1 party at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 8. Irina Shayk at the Bulgaris B.Zero1 party at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 8. Chloe Bailey at the Bulgaris B.Zero1 party at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 8. Lily Aldridge at the Bulgaris B.Zero1 party at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 8. Dove Cameron at the Bulgaris B.Zero1 party at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 8. Kehlani at Diesel and the New York Fashion Week Launch Party at Creator House on Tuesday, September 7. Dede Lovelace and KittySayWord at Diesel and Bunch New York Fashion Week Kick Off Party at Creator House on Tuesday, September 7.

