New Christopher Kane wedding dresses





Founded by brother and sister Christopher and Tammy Kane, luxury brand, Christophe kane, has been making waves in the fashion industry since 2006 in the bridal and ready-to-wear spaces. The brand was the "Winner of the Vogue Fashion Fund and 5 British Fashion Awards, including New Designer of the Year, British Fashion Designer of the Year and the Designers Designer Award 2020. Meeting luxury expectations with a playful irreverence, the brand is the benchmark for those who dress to have fun, "according to their website. Christophe Kane 2021 Inspired by Christopher Kane's archives, the Bridal collection is designed for modern brides and weddings. With mini shift dresses, coordinating two-piece sets, and feather-embellished dresses, there's a look available for every type of bride and wedding occasion. Take a look at the collection below!

The cup: Long-sleeved column dress Equipment: French lace and feathers The wow factor: The stand-up collar and removable feather trims Watch 2 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Long Sleeve A-Line Dress Equipment: Chantilly and crepe lace The wow factor: Crystal gemstone embellishment and cut out details Watch 3 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Dress with high collar and long sleeves Equipment: Heavy satin The wow factor: The embellishment of the pearly dome Watch 4 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Mid-length dress with long sleeves Equipment: Silk organza and lace The wow factor: The ruffle trim Watch 5 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Cutout bodice Equipment: Tulle and lace The wow factor: Multilayer tulle skirt Watch 6 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Long-sleeved straight dress Equipment: Thick satin and feathers The wow factor: The mini length and fitted waist Watch 7 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Mini cupcake dress Equipment: Heavy satin The wow factor: The mini length and fitted waist Watch 8 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Crystal knit slip dress Equipment: Crystal mesh and lace The wow factor: Scalloped lace border Watch 9 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Mini cupcake dress Equipment: Heavy satin The wow factor: The crystal cupchain ornament Watch 10 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Mid-length dress with long sleeves Equipment: Crystal mesh and lace The wow factor: Long lace sleeves Look 11 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Fitted coat Equipment: Thick satin and feathers The wow factor: The fitted size Watch 12 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Bridal coat Equipment: Heavy satin The wow factor: Double-breasted button closure on the front Look 13 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Sleeveless midi dress Equipment: Wool blend crepe and feathers The wow factor: Feather adornments Look 14 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Long sleeveless dress Equipment: Heavy laundry The wow factor: Side cutouts Watch 15 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Light crepe and crystals The wow factor: Paneled bodice fully embellished with crystals Look 16 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Off-the-shoulder midi dress Equipment: Light crepe The wow factor: The cupchain crystal fringe embellishment Watch 17 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: High waist skirt and short sleeve t-shirt Equipment: Heavy satin (skirt) & organic cotton jersey (t-shirt) The wow factor: The two-piece look Look 18 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Sleeveless Tank Top and High Waist Ruffle Skirt Equipment: Cotton jersey and (vest), silk georgette (skirt) and feathers (both) The wow factor: Ruffled feathered skirt Look 19 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Oversized sweater & pleated skirt Equipment: Merino wool (sweater) & heavy crepe (skirt) The wow factor: The cupchain crystal fringe embellishment Watch 20 Courtesy of Christopher Kane

The cup: Dome jacket & high waist pants Equipment: Wool blend crepe (both) The wow factor: The coordinated look

