Places to find clothes for tall and tall men: Old Navy, and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For tall and tall men, finding clothes that fit them well and offer a contemporary style can be difficult. The sad fact is that most retailers don’t offer extended or large sizes i.e. something beyond 2XL or tops and bottoms with longer lengths and if they do. , the selection is often limited.

Get expert buying advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for SMS alerts business hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Whether you need a formal shirt that fits a larger chest, longer pants, or jeans that cover wider calves, we’ve rounded up some of the best retailers with extended men’s sizes. . For those who are tall, tall or tallandtall, the following places are full of modern clothes that match these frames.

Need help finding products? Subscribe to our weekly bulletin. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. Target

When it comes to the basics, Target offers a great example of inclusive sizing. The retailer has three options: plus size, plus size, and plus size. Anyone looking for graphic t-shirts, polo jackets can find all of the above in 2XL to 5XL and MT to 5XLT from Targets internal brandsGoodfellow & CoandOriginal use. The brands also offer stockings in sizes up to 5XL or a waist size up to 50. Looking for sportswear?Everything in motionoffers joggers, hoodies, golf polo shirts and tights in the same size ranges. Best of all, Target doesn’t charge for plus sizes.

You can save even more with free shipping on all orders over $ 35 by joining TargetRed cardprogram.

Shop large and large at Target

2. Dickies

Workwear brand Dickies offers a wide selection of men’s plus size and size. it offersheavy t shirtswhich range from 2XL to 5XL and from L to 4XL in tall sizes and are available in 20 colors. You’ll also find plenty of tall and tall outerwear, likeSherpa Lined Hoodiesandinsulated jackets. Let’s not forget Dickies’ most iconic piece: its wrinkle-resistant and stretchy874 work pants, which comes in men’s size sizes 29 to 50 and inseam 30, 32 and 34 inches.

Don’t be put off by workwear etiquette, Dickies pieces offer extra weight and durability that are meant to be worn by everyone.

Shop sizes large and large at Dickies

3. The old navy

While the Old Navy doesn’t have a big and tall separate section, the retailer has expanded size options for much of its men’s clothing. Tops, including polo shirts, tees, and casual shirts, are available in men’s sizes XXL to XXXL, with tall sizes available from M to XXXL. Lots of funds like herjoggersandjeansare available in sizes up to XXXL or a waist size of 54. Although its pieces are already in the lower price range, Old Navy also regularly offers considerable discounts and sales.

To save all year round and get free shipping on all orders over $ 50, you can join theNavyist Rewardsprogram for free.

Shop men’s plus size and size at Old Navy

4. Banana Republic

Banana Republic is a popular retailer for contemporary menswear styles. Although the company does not offer large sizes, there are plenty of tall clothes for those who want a modern look. Tops like t-shirts, sweatshirts and button down collars all come in tall sizes from M to XXL which allow an extra 1.5 inches of sleeves and lengths. You can also enter formal documents likeblazersandsuitin the same sizes. Stockings like denim, chinos, and dress pants have crotch lengths from 28 to 36 inches in slim, skinny, and loose styles.

If you joinBanana Republics Free Rewards Program, you’ll get free shipping on all purchases over $ 50.

Shop tall men’s sizes at Banana Republic

5. Wrangler

It is not only women who can participate in the recentcowboy-chictendency. Wrangler, known for their snap-button shirts and denim jackets, offers a variety of tall and tall pieces. Most top retailers, like the bestsellerCowboy Cut Long Sleeve Denim Shirt, are available in tall sizes up to 2XL, while itsdenim shirtis up to sizes 5XL. Wrangler is also very generous with the size of the bottom, withjeansthat fit a waistline of 60 in regular, slim, classic and loose fit, and inseam as long as 38 inches. Even if you’re not going to the rodeo, Wrangler has stylish western denim that you can wear all year round.

Shop men’s sizes big and tall at Wrangler

6. Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama offers one of the largest lines of casual clothing for the largest mancamp collarshirts, with shiny patternspolo shirtsand a lot of plaidlow. The colorful tops are available in men’s sizes XL to 5XL and LT to 4XLT, while the pants and jeans are available in sizes up to 56 and lengths up to 38 inches. The shorts are available with 8, 10 and 12 inch inseam. While most Tommy Bahamas clothing leans on the stronger side, you can also find a lot ofa checked shirtandbasic t-shirtsto wear all year round.

Shop men’s sizes large and large at Tommy Bahama

7. Carhartt

Like Dickies, workwear brand Carhartt offers clothing suitable for taller and taller men. A favorite of celebrities like Action Bronson and Jonah Hill, Carhartt is a great place to stock up on winter clothes likehoodies,sweatersandjackets, as well as outdoor readyPantsandjeans. The clothes are available in sizes 2XL to 5XL and in sizes L to 4XLT. Pants which are available in a variety of styles, from slim fit to loose fit, with sizes 38-60 and inseam 28-38 inches.

Shop men’s plus size and size at Carhartt

8. Bonobos

If you are looking for stylish and smart clothes, Bonobos has plenty of pieces ranging from formal outfits to casual ones. Company actionsswimwear and shorts,pants and jeansand business casualshirtswhich are modern, attractive and chic. It also has a wide choice of products that wick away moisturegolf clothingandsuits and blazersfor special occasions.

All the tops are available in men’s sizes 2XL to 4XL in standard and high lengths and the bottoms are available in sizes 38 to 54.

Buy tall and tall sizes at Bonobos

Product experts fromRevisedhave all of your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviews onFacebook,Twitter andInstagram for the latest offers, reviews and more.

Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.