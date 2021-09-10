Fashion
Sarah Paulson, Paris Hilton and Alan Cumming Celebrate Fashion Week at Sakss LAvenue
After accommodation The first daily rows Fashion Media Awards Thursday night, Alan cumming went to a party where he was unexpectedly expected. In a corner of LAvenue, the ninth-floor bar and restaurant of the flagship of Saks Fifth Avenue, Cumming was arrested for selfies by fans, including one who noted the actors were playing a villain in the movie. Spy on children makes him a thousand-year-old icon. Dressed in a casual cut gray wool Todd Snyder suit, Cumming chatted with her husband, Grant Shaffer, and they both relished the fact that they were far from their nature-bound home in the Catskills.
In a situation like this, you wonder if you’re wearing a mask and things like that, he said. I just feel like everyone is diving.
Cumming saw a few different benefits of living with a pandemic, however. For so many people, you’ve never spent so much time with your partner, and I’ve always wanted to spend more time with my partner, he said. Now I see my future as a weird, eccentric recluse and I think it’s been a good training.
Saks opened the doors of LAvenue to celebrate the triumphant 2021 edition of New York Fashion Week and honor Sarah Paulson, the cover star of the legacy department store fall fashion book. In a black and white striped sweater and a white loose skirt, Paulson cut a very different silhouette from the one she had at this week’s premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story, where she showed off the strengths of ’90s power-dressing in her role as Linda Tripp.
I’ve learned to trust myself when it comes to fashion and my personal style, the actor said. I’ve been in my closet lately, with the idea of going back to the world, and I’m so surprised to have things that I really want to wear and really feel like me. I like to look at my closet and see a story and see myself.
With a brief performance by the singer Kim Pétras, the night drew a number of Gen Zers in bright colors and glitter, but the biggest draw was a DJ set by Paris Hilton, which bounced effortlessly between The Weeknds Blinding Lights, Icona Pops I Love It, Nirvanas Smells Like Teen Spirit and the late-night classic Journeys, Dont Stop Believin. She was joined by her sister, Nicky, in the DJ booth, and the duo showed as much enthusiasm for the music as the crowds gathered on the illuminated dance floor.
A smile James harden arrived just as Hilton was starting her set, wearing a white t-shirt and a bright orange motorcycle jacket from Dior and Monses Fernando Garcia appeared hours after showing the brand’s new collection in a skate park. Rapper G-Eazy made a brief stop on stage in front of a crowd that understood Tommy Dorfman, Charli XCX, Amelia Hamlin, and YouTube stars Bretman Rock and Nikita Dragun.
Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, who also stars in Sakss’s fall campaign, posed alongside co-hosts Paulson and Saks CEO Marc Métrick. Less than two months from the release of Eternal, the Chlo zhaodirected the Marvel movie he picked up volume for, he reflected on how his participation in the film helped him get out of his usual movie and TV roles.
It’s very exciting, but I also think, is it real? It’s been a long time coming, no one has seen it, and there are so many more urgent things happening in the world. So when the trailer came out, I felt like it had become real and was the start of a return to normalcy, he said. For a long time all I got to play was the weird, nerdy, funny guy. I decided to figure out how to be a part of all kinds of movies and TV shows that I enjoy like dramas etc. It comes from wanting to be part of the types of shows and genres that I love.
Towards the end of the night, Paulson joined Hilton in the DJ booth, and they both bounced off the Kygo and Whitney Houston version of Higher Love. Paulson said she enjoyed working with the wonderful Monique Lewinsky. She is a very intelligent, wise and moving woman whom I feel truly honored to know and to call a friend, she added.
