‘Heartbroken’: Bride-to-be Fergus finds herself without a wedding dress after bridal boutique closes

Guelph –

A bride-to-be in Fergus claims she pulled out a wedding dress after the store where she bought it closed.

Liane Jenkins said yes to a dress from Vision in White in Guelph in the spring of 2017.

I looked at myself in the mirror and I had tears in my eyes, Jenkins said, thinking back to the first time she tried it.

Jenkins said her wedding date was not until 2020, so she was in no rush to pick up the garment.

In my mind, the dress was safe here (at the store). It was a stress that was not on my mind, Jenkins said.

Since the dress was first chosen, life has been busy for Jenkins. She said there had been a flood in her home, that she had had her first child and that the global COVID-19 pandemic had struck.

It wasn’t until she tried to contact the store recently that she found out they were no longer open.

Former store manager Stéphanie Bonis confirmed they closed in 2020 amid pandemic losses. Before that, they were selling the Jenkins dress to another customer, along with most of their inventory.

My heart is broken. It wasn’t their dress for sale, Jenkins said.

Jenkins claimed she had not heard from staff since 2018 until she spoke about it on social media.

I never heard ‘hi we’re closing, can you come get your dress? Do you still want your dress? ‘ Jenkins said. I would still have better communication whether or not you go bankrupt. “

The former owner of Vision in White told CTV News Kitchener in a phone interview that they contacted Jenkins on several occasions but never received a response.

There’s only so much we can do at this point. We feel terrible that this has happened, Bonis said.

She added that they were always ready to help Jenkins.

We’re not shady people, we don’t do shady business, Bonis said.

The Guelph store closed in March 2020 and, according to staff, has moved to a Cambridge store.

Former employees have said they would be willing to sell Jenkins a different dress with what’s left in stock.

As long as she’s willing to pay the difference because we know she put money on her original dress, Bonis said.

Bonis and the former owner said Jenkins paid just over $ 1,000 on deposit for the original dress. Jenkins claimed it was $ 1,800.

Jenkins said she lost her receipt for the dress when her house was flooded.

Jenkins hopes to tie the knot by the end of 2021.