Best new for men this week, September 10, 2021





Courtesy It has been an eventful week, to say the least. First off, it’s the start of Fashion Month – and all the glitz, parties and plays that go with it. It is certainly focused on women’s clothing, but a few of our employees are also on the roster for the fall 2021 season. At the same time, the US Open tennis championships were in full swing, with the finals taking place. this week-end. If you haven’t followed, know that teens are taking over. Finally, and most solemnly, is the anniversary of September 11. Amid all the glitz, it’s important to observe the moment that changed history forever. Honoring all of these events are this week’s menswear releases. For fashion enthusiasts, brands like Bottega Veneta, Moncler, Y-3 and Etro have ditched their fall 2021 collections, just in time for their spring 2021 runways in a few weeks. Tennis fans have new drops of Kith and Wilson, plus a trifecta consisting of Rowing Blazers, Fila, and Babar (yes, that Babar). And for those who want to support families affected by September 11, William Wood is auctioning a timepiece to support the Tunnel to Two Towers Foundation. There are options for everyone. Just make sure to copy them while obtaining good, as these stellar styles won’t be available for long. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Kiyose vest For Sergio Zambon’s last collection for 2 Moncler 1952, a division of Moncler Genius, the designer immersed himself in the culture and architecture of Tokyo. He’s partnered with two of the city’s cult streetwear brands, And Wander and Suicoke, as well as artist Karo Akpokiere, on a range of exuberant quilted coats and vests, plush beanies, padded bags. and padded slippers that honor the story and the cool-ass vibe. of the bustling metropolis. Tire Chelsea Boots Bottega Veneta’s mastery of reworking leather is unparalleled, but for the fall 2021 collection, named Salon 02, designer Daniel Lee has decided to bring the same innovation to other materials as well. This includes cashmere sweaters with elastic thread and nylon jacquard bags. Most notable are the selection of leather and rubber boots in bright colors and cartoon proportions, which are sure to liven up your cuts this season. ‘Wildtigers’ sweatshirt Kenzo has the eye of the tiger; literally, the jungle cat is the emblem of the brand. So it’s no surprise that she continues her partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, offering capsule collections that feature the endangered feline and support the conservation of all big cats. Calabar sunglasses Garrett Leight enlisted the help of Slam Jam, a Milan-based music and fashion retailer, to join his group of collaborators. Both brands have updated the best-selling Calabar specs, combining the SoCal vibe of GLCO with the sleek, urban edge of Slam Jam. Track Sneaker Laser Cube Avid sneakerheads have become virtual art collectors, amassing Grail styles meant to perch on pedestals inside a display case. Balenciaga takes this feeling to heart. The Parisian label released Laser Cube, a fashion sculpture collection that features 3D renderings of its Triple S, Track, Tyrex and X-Pander sneakers inside, you guessed it, shop windows. Classic cargo pants in technical twill Yohji Yamamoto continues his story with Adidas with the release of Y-3’s Fall 2021 collection, named Chapter 2. Like previous collections, the new drop features pieces that perfectly blend avant-garde cuts and sportswear materials. , including the most stellar techwear pants we’ve seen this season. Chase the Drip x Koj Skidgrip sneakers Kelly Oubre Jr. tried on Convere’s Skidgrip sneakers. The Hornets shooting guard, and one of the most stylish players off the field, updated the shoe with shiny black midsoles and black canvas uppers, with slits all over that feature backgrounds of the words “Converse” and “Tsunami Papi”. Harding Crewneck Sweater With the US Open in full swing, Kith has teamed up with Wilson Sporting Goods to create a collection of cable knit sweaters, polo shirts, caps, racket bags and pleated shorts, perfect to wear over and over. outside the tennis court. Sneakers Made in USA 990v3 When it comes to classic American labels, Levi’s and New Balance top the list. Both labels joined the heads again, releasing two denim and suede refreshments, one in blue and one in gray, of the 990v3 sneaker made in the USA. Time For Heroes 9/11 Watch William Wood is auctioning off a watch to raise funds for the Tunnel to Two Towers Foundation, an NGO that builds mortgage-free homes for the families of deceased first responders. The brand is bidding on the Swiss-made watch, featuring a red strap and dial that honors the FDNY, until September 13. Babar tennis polo shirt Rowing Blazers continue to play ball with Babar and enlist Fila in the match. All players have collaborated on a tennis collection of sweaters, polo shirts, sneakers, caps and shorts featuring the beloved elephant king serving the most. Multicolored Earthbeat sneakers From eye-catching blends of patterns, especially cashmere, to fun juxtapositions of colors, Etro’s collections are always a party. For the fall 2021 season, the Italian label is bringing the same atmosphere to shoes with the release of its Earthbeat sneakers. These new sneakers in multicolored suede and cashmere fabric, finished with zigzag stitching, will spice up your approach. Mind and body cleanser When the formula works, all you need to do is update the packaging. This is exactly what cult sustainable brand Bathing Culture has done with its shower gel. The solution, composed of cedar, ylang-ylang, balm, aloe, guar and shea, is now available in 8 oz. plastic bottles from California, post-consumer recycled content. Bar bag Cyclists and aspiring cyclists, rejoice! JanSport has released a limited edition bag, made from dead material, which fits perfectly on bike grips. This means you now have a nifty accessory to store your wallet, phone, and more. Barry samaha

