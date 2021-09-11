Observame ‘: former Atlanta prosecutor turns to fashion





Dreams come true. Former Atlanta lawyer Karen Fultz-Robinson is living proof that your passion can become a reality. Robinson has always been in fashion, designing clothes and how you feel as a woman. And according to her, as a lawyer, the clothes people wear are critical in how others take them seriously. Her legal career in Atlanta began in the mid-90s. She was a legal partner who practiced commercial, business, subrogation, collection law as well as family law. In 2016, she launched her clothing line ObservaMe, a brand that focuses on designs for sports, track and field and healthcare professionals. The idea arose out of necessity when she and a friend were doing a 15 mile run. Fultz-Robinson is also an athlete and wanted clothes for runners who had a hole in their sleeve to check their activity tracker. There was nothing like it on the market. She found the courage to voice the idea and that’s when the journey to start her design business began. I never thought that taking my passion for clothing and starting my own business would become a reality, said Fultz-Robinson. It was exciting for me. You have to be specific in what you want. I focused on what I wanted to accomplish. Fultz-Robinson went from practicing law full time to running his design business full time. She still has her practice, but her focus now is her new business. It’s a full-time commitment that has paid off for her. Its designs are 100% created in-house, designs, manufactures and distributes in its factory in Tampa, Florida. She also has full control over every design, fabric selection and consumer experience. When they open the box (speaking of consumers), they’re given a high-quality piece of clothing that they can use over and over again, Fultz-Robinson said. I am now a full time designer and have expanded my product line for men and women. The brand is popular among cancer patients, healthcare professionals and athletes. When she started her business, she attended conventions and exhibitions to promote her brand. Since the start of Covid-19, she has said that everything is done virtually when it comes to marketing and sales. Models include capris pants and leggings. There are also men’s round neck tops and women’s v neck tops. His company name Observame is a play on words which means look at me in Spanish. According to Fultz-Robinson, people always look at their watches or fitness trackers to look at their speed, metrics, and heart rate for example. His favorite pieces in his collection are the capri pants, the high jacket and the half-zip shirt. My designs are made with an incredible fabric that wicks sweat away from the body. You can wear it all day. There is a lot of versatility. My brand is perfect for all sports, fishing, boating, golf, said Fultz-Robinson. When the designs were created, I had all of this in mind. It’s not about running, it’s about having a healthy lifestyle and 10 percent of the funds go to the Fannie Mae Fultz Foundation in honor of my mother. Customers say the product is amazing. Fultz-Robinson says his brand is competitive and unique because the clothes are handmade in the USA and his product has what its competition doesn’t have, a product where you don’t pull your sleeve to look at your watch. .

