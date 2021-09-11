Hayley Paige claims she is banned from drawing by JLM Couture

Former “Say Yes To The Dress” creator Hayley Paige Gutman fights back after being banned from legally using her own name and even drawing doodles on social media.

The fashion expert filed for an emergency appeal on Friday after her former company, JLM Couture, successfully filed a civil contempt motion for saying she was going to announce a new name and rely on an Instagram video.

“One of the most absurd accusations JLM now brings against me is that I can’t even draw,” she wrote in a new court file, adding that she had removed her illustrations online.

“As far back as I can remember, I have been very artistic and creative. Drawing in particular has always been a way for me to express myself. Drawing is also something I do for fun and for relief. stress.While fashion tends to be my favorite subject, I also enjoy drawing still lifes, flowers, animations, and I have even illustrated several published books.

As Page Six reported, Gutman, 29, is in the midst of a fierce legal battle with JLM, who legally owns the rights to her name, after insisting she was pressured into resigning because of of what it claims to be a toxic work environment.

She was once legally required to give up her social media accounts and everything associated with her name and in a new appeal filed with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Gutman alleged she was unable to earning only $ 16,000 in the past seven months and was left on the verge of bankruptcy.

In the appeal, seen by Page Six, Gutman said, “Since JLM sued me and obtained a broad IP order against me, JLM has taken every opportunity to harass and intimidate me, this contempt motion. is another example.

“It is not enough for JLM that I cannot work and that I cannot use my own birth name. Now JLM wants to take everything away from me, including my right to speak and draw. JLM wants to silence me in the public domain and drain me financially. It is neither fair nor fair. I have gone to great lengths to comply with the PI Order and ask the Court to recognize my efforts and dismiss JLM’s motion.

She added that she was unable to “hold a job”, largely due to her non-compete order, but also her inability to use her own name for uncompetitive businesses. She will no longer be able to conceive before August 2022.

“I have also lost opportunities to appear on national television networks and in commercial appearances due to my inability to use my own name,” she said on the file.

She claimed that she was now happy and ready to change her name and start a new brand until she could re-enter the bridal and evening wear industry again.

“JLM’s accusations that I am ‘designing’ and ‘marketing’ a competitive bridal brand are absurd and false. I haven’t launched a competitive bridal brand. I do not design or share designs for competing products. I do not market competing products. I also don’t poach JLM’s business or discourage women from finding their dream dress during this time, even though it’s a JLM dress in fact, I encouraged it, ”she said. declared.

She said she was now worried about going bankrupt due to soaring legal fees.

“I spent almost all of my savings defending myself in this lawsuit,” she wrote in court documents. It is inhuman and absurd that JLM even suggests that I have the financial capacity to afford a substantial sanction, let alone the amount requested by JLM. I do not.

“A sanction of any size will use up what little savings I have left, rendering me defenseless in this lawsuit and potentially bankrupting me. Indeed, this financial constraint has already forced me to sell my New York apartment at a loss because I no longer have the means.

JLM sources insisted that Gutman is in fact allowed to use her name personally and said she was “twisting” the original court orders.

A spokesperson for JLM told Page Six: The district court judge, after hearing all the testimony and considering all the evidence, has three times rejected Hayley Paige Gutmans’ arguments opposing the order of ‘preliminary injunction.

“In the June 2, 2021 order, the district court also dismissed Ms. Gutman’s prior request for suspension, finding that Gutman had failed to demonstrate that it was necessary or appropriate. Ms Gutmans’ belated attempt to seek a second Circuit suspension after being found guilty of willful contempt is clearly a bad faith attempt to once again avoid the consequences of her actions. Ms Gutmans’ petition blatantly distorts the record of this case and the basis for the district court findings, and JLM firmly believes it will fail.