The graphic t-shirt is back! The story behind the 16 best graphic t-shirts for men





Browse any men’s closet and you’ll find a handful of graphic t-shirts. The best graphic t-shirts for men are more than a quick, colorful way to amp up an outfit. Over the years, men’s graphic t-shirts have been used as a sociological tool signifying political or religious affiliation, club membership, economic strata (or as tools of aspiration) and fandom. Your favorite group t-shirt can become a rare and valuable collector’s item, and many worthy causes use t-shirts as a fundraising tool. Basically, a graphic t-shirt is the fastest way to tell the world who you are (or want to be). And in 2021, these t-shirts are back in force. You can find the best graphic t-shirts for men on catwalks, Instagram influencers and in countless closets across the world. So read on to find some of our favorite graphic tees for men to rock this summer. First of all, we were going to dive into the history of this must-have in men’s fashion. A brief history of men’s graphic t-shirts Researchers at Skidmore College believe that the first graphic t-shirt to appear on television or in the movies was a costume worn in the Wizard of Oz from the 1939s. When Dorothy and her team are ushered into the Emerald City spa, the residents of Oz working on the scarecrow wore t-shirts with the word Oz on the front. The second time men’s graphic t-shirts made a splash was in 1942. That’s when the cover of LIFE magazine showed an Air Corps member Gunnery School wearing a t-shirt. white fitted. In the verbiage of the time, he looked like a handsome guy. Over the years, graphic t-shirts have become promotional tools for radio stations, work uniforms, and theme park memorabilia. In the ’70s, wearing a band gig t-shirt was the epitome of cool, as they were only available at shows. From the late 1970s, men’s graphic t-shirts became political. The Sex Pistols and punk rockers in general wore t-shirts with graphic messages from designers Katherine Hamnett or Vivienne Westwood. Over the decades, graphic t-shirts lost their popularity until, like many trendy items, they once again became a fashion staple. Fashion designers have taken men’s graphic t-shirts to new heights with price tags ranging from $ 100 to Hermes’ stratospheric price of $ 91,500. To be fair, this particular men’s tee is made from crocodile and chiffon. How to style a men’s graphic t-shirt Putting on a graphic t-shirt and jeans is a no-brainer. If you are going to a family event or venue, check that the image and language on your shirt won’t scare away the elderly Aunt Tilly or get you thrown out of a venue. You can also dress up a graphic print t-shirt for men by tucking it under a blazer. When pairing a t-shirt with a blazer, wear either a graphic t-shirt with a print on the back, or a monochrome print t-shirt (gray on gray, black on white, white or black on gray). A solid color or a subtle print tee helps create a coordinated look rather than a last minute style. In practice, these shirts are really easy to style, which is one of the reasons they are so popular. The best graphic tees make an instant fashion statement, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options for men below.

