Fashion
Sergio Hudson serves up Michelle Obama’s glamor at New York Fashion Week
Sergio hudson
Sergio Hudson, you know, the guy who dressed Michelle Obama in her jaw-dropping plum inauguration pants dubbed his NYFW show The Return of Glamor. So what better way to kick off the event than with a performance by Sheila E., drumming and singing her signature song, The Glamorous Life? Hudson’s high octane energy didn’t stop with the music; designer obsessed with Gianni Versace put his models in ’90s suit silhouettes with crystal studs and Cindy Crawford-style bouffants.
But it was more than just a festival of nostalgia: several sequined dresses with ab cutouts were very modern and will surely be contenders for red carpet dresses this awards season. Alaina Demopoulos
Hard Soft
A dark day in New York City cleared up just long enough for Najla and Cynthia Burt, the mother-daughter duo behind Dur Doux, to host the DC-based lines’ first IRL show. The designs heralded the optimism: there were layers of tulle, which has become the brand’s signature look, and something Ariana Grande needs to wear on a red carpet as soon as possible. Prints like a fern pattern set and a tiger pattern bra kept things fancy, but the real star was a voluminous and delicate mint green dress with floral appliques. Alaina Demopoulos
The point
The newly renamed Sally Pointes line, now just LaPointe, seeks to bring glamor back into an increasingly casual sartorial landscape, especially during the pandemic. The collection was filled with fun, modern interpretations of casual costumes and 1970s trench coats, some of which were adorned with feathers and fur, loose lam-knit lounge pants, fluffy feathered sweaters and accessories in Monochrome bondage-style thongs that winked at the playfulness of it all. Sarah shears
Snow Xue Gao
Designer Snow Xue Gaos’ presentation was accompanied by a live classical pianist, while the stationary models donned her new collection filled with patterns and featured floral silks and a bespoke houndstooth. Bold accessories that were a collaboration with artist TengTeng added a bit of Victorian bling. The tailored blazers that drape the body and the delicate camisoles have been structured with pleats and a mix of textures.
Speaking to The Daily Beast, the designer said the collection was inspired by her grandmother’s garden, and in particular the peony flower. In addition, our brand identity always tells a story between tailoring and prints, and the balance between masculine and feminine. Sarah shears
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff’s presentation is the perfect encapsulation of the state of fashion in New York City today: confusing. Some throw spaghetti on the wall to see what sticks; Minkoff instead nails a leather jacket and calls it a day. The designer has come up with a capsule collection celebrating her hometown, with I Love New York studded t-shirts and cocktail dresses tailored to the type of city dweller who has tons of dinner stuff to attend these days.
Large photos of models in photoshopped outfits on city rooftops were displayed discreetly, and the designer has teamed up with Yahoo to sell NFT (non-fungible token) images a first for Fashion Week. Those who wish can bid on digital clothing for virtual avatars. Alaina Demopoulos
Markarian
It takes a lot of daring to make the kind of clothes Alexandra ONeill makes these days, gold ball gowns, sequined pantsuits, tea length embroidered dresses that all scream dear. It takes even more courage to show them inside the 30 Rocks Rainbow Room, as guests sip cocktails against the backdrop of downtown Manhattan. Austerity isn’t quite a Markarian thing, as the brand is selling a mid-century fantasy. (Jill Biden wore the replica on the opening night.)
Ultimately, the fantastic American princess vibe makes Markarian Marchesa’s post- # MeToo successor, and many of these dresses could be seen on the red carpet later this season. A few white dresses and an ivory sequined suit would also make excellent wedding dresses. Alaina Demopoulos
Aama House
The House of Aama mother-daughter duo launched their Salt Water line of men’s and women’s clothing on Friday. Inspired by the Idlewild resort community known as Black Eden, the collection was packed with 1940s-inspired swimwear and sailor collars and wide-legged pants and 1950s-inspired dresses that Betty Draper would have had the chance to wear.
The show was a celebration of black culture through a vintage lens, giving a much needed history lesson through beautiful clothing. Beautiful models wore their hair in beehives and victory rolls, held beach balls, and posed for photos with onlookers. Sarah shears
