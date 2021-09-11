Annie Leibovitz celebrates her very first fashion book with her friends at Vogue and Vanity Fair





To say this week is exciting for the fashion industry would be an understatement. There’s a lot to celebrate, and at the top of this list is Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland (Phaidon) newly available for pre-order, which is why a notable group gathered yesterday afternoon at the Hauser & Wirths pop-up show at Studio 525 in Chelsea. Although you might think it wasn’t, this is the photographer’s very first collection of fashion images; she wanted to save them all for something special, as she says in the book. It is Annies’ first book that celebrates fashion and fashion imagery. And it’s a relationship that we have Vogue and to Vanity Show were so incredibly impressed to see and see it develop, Anna Wintour told the crowd at the book launch. No matter the shot, Annie has the most miraculous way to create an image that balances subject and style so perfectly. The remarks came from Wintour midway through the event, which also coincided with a pop-up show at Studio 525 dedicated to Wonderland: Pinned to the walls with push pins was every glossy page of the tome. As anyone who has worked in print publishing will know, this simple presentation was a nod to the planning of Vogue and Vanity Show (the two titles that ordered all of the great photos in the new book). On the wall were the memorable themes that contributed to the composition of Leibovitz’s work: Keira Knightley as Dorothy and Natalia Vodianova as Alice portrayed Keira Knightley as Alice, as well as her portraits policies; Michele Obama in a black tie, Hillary Clinton leaning over his desk, Donald Trump next to a bikini-clad Melania boarding a private jet. (When she photographs the Trumps, as she notes in the book, they were figures of entertainment, not politics.) There were also vivid subjects like the Venus sisters and high fashion fantasies played out by the most brilliant Hollywood fashion men. best in the world. To wander through space was to follow the ebb and flow of popular cultures over the past decades, each personality seeming to be captured in its element as only someone like Leibovitz can. The push pins on the wall weren’t the only nod to the posting process. As Leibovitz explained yesterday afternoon, the idea was to get the stories out completely so you could see what we did. In Wonderland, editorials take place in their entirety. In the room, whiskey cocktails from The Macallan were stationed in a bar surrounded by large screens projecting more captivating images of books. Among those in attendance were Fran Lebowitz, Gloria Steinheim, A $ AP Ferg and, of course, the Vogue editors who lend much of the magic to Leibovitz’s images: Grace Coddington and Phyllis Posnick. In a spirit of collaboration, Leibovitz addressed the group (just after Vanity fairs Radhika Jones and Phaidon CEO Keith Fox addressed heartwarming words of appreciation to the photographer about the gratitude she felt towards Wintour. The person who drove the continuation of work for almost 30 years is Anna Wintour, Leibovitz said. She reassured, guided and sent me to meet subjects that I admired and with whom I really wanted to work and subjects that I had never heard of and who turned out to be extraordinary people. She is benevolent, tireless, sometimes impenetrable, and almost always, ultimately, right or close enough. She is the magician of Wonderland. Vogue and Vanity Show Special thanks to Hauser & Wirth, Phaidon, Hyundai, TriNet and The Macallan for their support of our event.

