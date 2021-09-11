Michael Kors returns to New York Fashion Week with urban romance





NEW YORK (AP) Love and romance were the dream threads that united Michael Kors’ Spring / Summer 2022 collection, shown in Central Park in a show that underscored the forced intimacy of the pandemic and the optimism of the love in New York. Kendall Jenner opened the runway on Friday in a sleek and timeless black pencil skirt with a skinny leather belt tied around the waist and a simple bra. Other looks included an oversized fuzzy pink sweater with a wide turtleneck, a modernized circular skirt, a monochrome check blazer and a mini skirt, with each piece embodying romantic silhouettes and fabrics in a sophisticated and charming way. Held at the Tavern on the Green in Central Park, the show highlighted a cozy and warm environment with lush green arches adorned with pink roses and white peonies. The structured and well-tailored clothes reflected the place in its light and nostalgic atmosphere. Models like Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam and Precious Lee were draped in dresses and skirts in subdued color palettes of black, white, pink, beige and a touch of sky blue and prints keeping the collection on par. for spring and summer season. Hadid closed the show in a black cross-ankle dress with hand-embroidered sequins. Kate Hudson, Hailee Steinfeld, Lucy Hale and Olivia Holt were among the stars of the show, which included a performance by Arianna Debose, who sang classic jazz love songs like Nat King Cole’s LOVE. “ Kors recalled names like Sophia Loren, Ingrid Bergman and Jackie Kennedy as inspirations for the timeless line. But above all, Kors pointed out that the style is back. after a year of closures linked to the coronavirus, the city’s places of art and culture. I started to see people getting dressed to go out and have a burger, just the joy of expressing themselves through fashion, ”he said. “Comfort is still a big part of American fashion. So how do we combine the refined, glamorous and dressy feel without ever giving up on comfort? In Kors, whatever chaos is going on in the world, he says he hopes his work and his latest collection will help people feel comfortable, regardless of their size or age. I think everyone just wants to feel good about themselves, wants to have fun and also wants to buy something that makes them feel good but that lasts, something that stands the test of time, did- he declares. Because the idea of ​​something disposable, to me, is right, it’s an affront, you know, fashion isn’t meant to be disposable. Nardos Haile, The Associated Press



















































