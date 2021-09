Fabulous Is Back, and Wes Gordon is the designer to dress us up

Last night, to celebrate the Carolina Herreras Spring 2022 fashion show, Wes Gordon played the grand host of a perfect New York society ball and the dresses, socialites and stars (too many to count) were in the spotlight. honor. The occasion, which took place at the iconic Bowery Haunt Salon 94, paid homage to the home Ms. Herrera built in a crisp bespoke white shirt at a time. Gordon’s party hosted fashion stars like the Drag race winner (and our own cover girl) Symone, the No sudden movement the bombshell Julia Fox and our own Mel Ottenberg. The collection established Gordon as the perfect successor to Ms. Herrera’s carefully guarded legacy: the classic designs of the house, like pops of vibrant color, larger-than-life prints and hopelessly elegant dresses were on full display. The event showed the New York crowd that the fabulous is back, and Gordon is the designer who dresses us for it. The magical and entertaining value of this coming season is paramount, the creator told us ahead of the show. It had been a long time since we had been able to put on a show in person, and it must be incredible. Below, the stylist, model and Maintenance Contributor Dara Allen shares her Polaroid snaps from Carolina Herrera Spring’s show, with behind-the-scenes commentary on the unforgettable night. “Quinn Mora in the closing gaze. Gagged for her shocking pink lip! “Maintenance star Jordan Daniels looks fierce in the lineup. “ “Symone teaches me to read. “I LOVE this print, she spells CAROLINE. I think.” “Symone catches up with its articles in the first row with Interviews editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg. “I don’t read a lot but I love the pictures.” “Kind of little girl. I love a fabulously gigantic bow. CUTE. “ “Salon style! The girls stomped on the track around floral arrangements up and down two floors of galleries. “Can you BELIEVE what they wrote about me here?” “ “Chic little black mullet dress for your nerves.” “See you soon in the magazines! “Show off! Symone brings up an issue with designer Wes Gordon. “Charm! Haute couture! Embellishment! Silhouette!” Special thanks: Polaroid.

