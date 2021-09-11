Snapchat dedicates AR lenses to every fashion week

Snaps fashion the binding has the Snapchat developer is rolling out nine new augmented reality lenses linked to upcoming Fashion Weeks throughout the month, starting with New York City, the company told WWD.

The social media company will offer three goals for New York, with two goals for each of the other cities of London, Milan and Paris, launched at the start of each of their respective events. The visuals take into account the distinct trends that are strong in each location.

Style-conscious Snapchatters can look forward to a range of virtual clothing designed by the creators of Lens under the direction of Rajni Jacques, Global Head of Fashion and Beauty Partnerships at Snaps.

Using Snaps’ latest AR trial technology, designers were tasked with building their own visions of AR clothing by taking inspiration from fashion trends in major cities during Fashion Week, Jacques explained. Our goal with this project was ultimately to provide Snapchatters and fashion lovers with easy access to unique and engaging AR trial experiences, not only for fun, but also for inspiration in using the AR mode on Snapchat.

She advised the team on topics that, for example, flock to New Yorkers and what her screenings tell her. New York tends to be guided by classic silhouettes and styles, she said. But lately, bulky and playful clothing has made a comeback on the New York catwalks.

Of course, this isn’t Snapchat’s first foray into fashion lenses. A variety of brands have jumped on the AR platform bandwagon, from New Balance to Christian Dior Couture. In these sneaker-focused examples, the respective lenses reached over 7.3 million users (New Balance) and garnered over 2.3 million organic views via Snapchat’s new business profile (Christian Dior).

However, shoes don’t have the same challenges as clothes. This may make this particular lens campaign more intriguing, as an extension of Snaps’ total push into digital clothing.

The company unveiled its development work on virtual fabric and body mesh Technology in May during its Snap Partner Summit, making its intentions to illuminate virtual fashion perfectly clear.

Carolina Arguelles, global marketing manager for AR Snaps products, explained the challenge to WWD at the time: it’s very difficult to try on AR clothes today. It’s really hard for that to be realistic and fit your body size, style and fit, and for that fabric to be represented naturally, she said. It should move the way it is supposed to move because of things like gravity, these are things that have been very difficult to solve from a technological point of view.

According to the company, its gains on this front, but the challenge will not be met overnight. Indeed, the work is still in progress. The latest goals are just another step in the evolution of Snaps fashion AR.

The Technology used to power many of these lenses harnesses our new tissue simulation machine learning model, Arguelles told WWD of the new and upcoming beginnings of augmented reality. This allows the camera to understand how to visualize fabrics that move, bend, wrinkle like a natural fabric would depending on your movement.

She called the latest developments critical improvements to usher in the new era of digital fashion.

As the concept of art and science coming together has become so popular in the fashion and tech conversation, it becomes more literal in these virtual garments. Because they couldn’t have happened without the company’s technology mingling with Jacques’ fashion expertise and the imaginations of the glass designers.

More thoughts from Jacques on other cities: London is where young designers never conform to the fashion norm, like jarring prints and unruly silhouettes. Fashion rules are said to be broken on London catwalks.

Milan is the homeland of sensual and elegant designs. It’s about playing on texture and having fierce color combinations, she said, while in Paris, the city is where drama comes to play. Here, the imagination is unleashed and the result is unforgettable.

Snap lens creator Michael Porter also took inspiration from the art world, especially the Van Gogh exhibit: rather than just creating a starry night dress, I wanted to immerse the user in the painting. so I used SnapML to transform the environment around the user he mentioned. I like it with digital fashion we are not constrained by reality.

QReal, another designer, imagined a digitally structured garment that contradicts its nature simply by mimicking the liveliness and energy you have with the movements of your body.

Designer Vitria Cribb found she was drawn to great colors and nature themes, while Joshua Keeney created a playful denim lens that was inspired by the big playful silhouettes of London Fashion Week and Vivienne Westwood dresses.

Their lenses join Snaps’ other Fashion Week initiatives: the @SnapForCreators account will feature street styles, catwalks and backstage from Dior, Gucci, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Cowan, Cynthia Rowley, Sergio Hudson and others. According to the company, Batsheva Haart will also post shares to the @SnapForCreator account, as well as Spotlight fashion posts, and Crescent Shay will remotely capture and recreate looks for Spotlight.