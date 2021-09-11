US Open 2021 – Daniil Medvedev defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach New York final in style

Second seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the 2021 US Open final with a quick straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Russian wasted no time securing his place in Sunday’s showpiece in New York City as he won 6-4 7-5 6-2 as Canada’s 12th seed failed managed to put up a lot of resistance.

Medvedev became the first Russian to reach two finals at Flushing Meadows, after losing in 2019, and he will look to win his first Grand Slam title in the third attempt after also being a finalist in Melbourne earlier this year.

He will then await the winner of world number one Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, who will face off in the second semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Auger-Aliassime certainly had the opportunity to impose his authority on the match, even after losing a first set dominated by the Russian.

The 21-year-old Montrealer had breaking points to level the game at 5-3 in the second set, but he wasted the odds as Medvedev came back extremely impressively.

After regaining momentum in the second set, the third was a procession for Medvedev as he limited his opponent to just two paltry games with a few ruthless shots from the back of the field.

Daniil Medvedev flies over US Open semi-final against Flix Auger-Aliassime Image credit: Getty Images

“Strange match,” Medvedev said in his field interview. “In the second set, where everyone thought it was going to be a set, I managed to save some set points, he missed one and the game was completely reversed.

“I’m really happy. I don’t think I played my best today, but I’m really happy to be in the final on Sunday.

“He had two set points so the only thing I was thinking about was ‘I’m going to play you’ – at 5-4 I knew that was an important part of the game, a time when I could break him mentally, and that’s what happened.

“Last time [in the final in 2019] it was a crazy match. If it’s the same game on Sunday, I hope I can win this time, but first of all I’ll take advantage of the other semi-final. It’s good to play first, you can enjoy your opponents’ game because it will be a great game – I advise everyone to see it! “

Defending US Open champion Dominic Thiem spoke exclusively to Eurosport in Medvedev’s Cube, and he made it clear how difficult it is to face him on a hard court.

“He never drops his level no matter how long a game is,” Thiem said of the Russian. “He’s very hard to break because he has a great first and second serve.

“He shoots a lot from the baseline which is his specialty, and that combination is so difficult. Hard courts are his best and he moves extraordinarily well, especially on hard court.

Eurosport expert Alex Corretja added: “Daniil was very smart. He was very smart playing every ball on the pitch to create problems for Felix. He really put the pressure on him.”

Mats Wilander agrees: “Everyone knows how good Medvedev is, and he puts every ball on the line. Felix looked shocked that he didn’t give him anything.”

