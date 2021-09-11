TO. US Open, Novak Djokovic gets harder as Slam approaches

There isn’t a single element in Novak Djokovics’ game that makes him better than everyone else, nothing that can be identified as the only reason he’s in a position to become the first man in 52 years to win a Grand Slam calendar.

There is also no magic potion as to why he is set to overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to become the leader of the men’s career with 21 Grand Slam singles titles, a feat he can accomplish. in Sunday’s US Open final against Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Bring together the fanatical training that lies behind Djokovic’s unparalleled stamina, formidable mental toughness he has developed, and his ability to excel in any style of play his opponent wishes to throw at him, and the result is a complete player. whose stranglehold on the No. 1 world ranking is not about to end anytime soon.

With an audience at Arthur Ashe Stadium that included Rod Laver, the last Slam winner of the men’s calendar in 1969, Djokovic needed dramaturgy to overpower Germany’s No.4 Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 6-2, 6- 4, 4-6, 6 -2. Zverev, 24, a decade younger than Djokovic, is the only player to bring Djokovic to five sets here. It’s a little consolation for the younger generation who saw this tournament as their chance to fill the void created when injuries took Federer, Nadal and defending champion Dominic Thiem out of the tournament.

There’s a reason he’s won 20 Grand Slam tournaments. I think mentally he’s the best player to ever play, Zverev said. Mentally in the most important moments, I prefer to play against anyone other than him.

Djokovic was hesitant to say much about his quest for the Slam schedule, and that didn’t change on Friday. I’m going for a fourth US Open. That’s all I can think of, he said in an interview on the pitch. If that’s his way of handling pressure, it works, yet he knows it’s bigger than that.

There is one game left. All in. Let’s go, he said. I’m going to put my heart, soul, and body in that one. I’m going to treat it like it’s the last game of my career.

Zverev was proud to have stayed with Djokovic as long as he did and praised Djokovic’s clutch service. He said the match could have gone either way, but at least had the grace to note that very often matches go Djokovics’ direction. I think it’s great for sports. No one thought anyone would do it again, which Rod Laver did. Seeing him get the chance on Sunday, I think he will, that’s great. He is breaking all records, Zverev said.

If you look at the statistics, if you look at the pure action game of tennis, this is the greatest ever. No one is there with him, because most weeks the world number 1, most Masters 1000 titles, will probably be the most Grand Slam tournaments at the end of the day. And he has the chance to win all four in the same year. How do you compete with that?

Novak Djokovic, right, shakes hands with Alexander Zverev after beating him in five sets. It’s the greatest of all time, Zverev said. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

It was the fourth game in a row in which Djokovic lost the first set. On the previous three occasions against Kei Nishkori in the third round, Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round and Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals, he won the next three to qualify. Zverev fought a stronger and better fight until he started making careless mistakes in the fifth set.

Zverev got a 5-4 break in the first set when Djokovic double faulted, and Zverev then held the serve to win the set on his third opportunity. Djokovic got an early break in the second set and traveled the rest of the way, but the third set featured some remarkable rallying. Zverev won a 53-shot rally with a devastating forehand to save a second set point in Game 10 of the third set, but Djokovic finished on his third set point.

Zverev took a 2-1 lead in the fourth set with a winning forehand and consolidated the break by holding the serve. He closed the set on his first set point opportunity, preparing for the decisive fifth set.

Djokovic ended a thrilling 30-stroke rally with a forehand winner to pause in the fifth set and take a 2-0 lead, which he extended to 3-0 by maintaining serve. Zverev made several unfathomable mistakes in Game 4 and Djokovic broke his serve again for 4-0. Djokovic ended his first match point opportunity. I knew it would be a big battle, Djokovic said. Hope we brought a show for all of you who have come to the stadium.

Daniil Medvedev reacts after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in a US Open semi-final. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Medvedev, semifinal winner 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 over Canada’s number 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday found some appeal that he could play the spoiler in the quest by Djokovics. Djokovic has a 5-3 lead over him in their career clashes, including a straight-set victory in this year’s Australian Open final. I am probably [going to] being in the history books a bit like not letting him do that, Medvedev said.

But I don’t really care. I think it’s more about him; let it affect him. On the one hand, it is sure that he will feel a little the pressure on this subject, already today. On the other side, that’s what will make it even better in tough times.

When the going gets tough, Djokovic takes the win.