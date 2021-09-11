Here’s How to Dress Like Characters During the Gossip Girl Reboot on a Budget

gossip-girl-outfits

Gotham, Getty Images

While Gossip Girl may be your only source into the outrageous life of Manhattan’s elite, consider HelloGiggles the fashion source who will tell you how to snag the recent reboot’s outfits on a budget. Fans of the series quickly recognized that the style of the series had changed dramatically from the original iteration. Eric damon, the costume designer for the original and the new Gossip Girl, told HelloGiggles they’ve swapped their headbands and fancy dresses for a more Gen Z-influenced style with flowing silhouettes and retro sneakers and boots.

For those who liked the chic fashion of the original, however, you can find subtle references to its original elegance hidden in the actors’ outfits in version 2.0. Here, we’ve taken some of each character’s best styling moments and show you where to buy the parts. From the exact items shown in the series to affordable dupes, here’s how you can make a statement with your clothes like these Upper East Siders.

Zoya Lott:

gossip-girl-outfits

José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images

Zoya is the down-to-earth girl from Buffalo, NY who refuses to get carried away by the superficial glitz and glamor of the Upper East Side. When you compare his style to other characters, he’s more laid back and Gen Z focused, made up of loose styles, graphic t-shirts, and lots of cool sneakers. For a Zoya-inspired look, pair this similar jacket with a skirt and sneakers.

– 80.00 Available at Bouhou

zoya-lott-gossip-girl

Raymond Hall, Getty Images

You can also spot Zoya wearing everyone’s favorite combat boots.Doc martens. Snap one up and pair it with a chunky, printed cardigan for a comfy back-to-school outfit.

– 139.99 Available at DSW

Julien Calloway:

julien-calloway-gossip-girl

Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor, Getty Images

Julien Calloway, performed by Jordan alexander, plays a popular part-time girl at Constance and a full-time social media influencer. According to Damon, his style was inspired by some of today’s top influencers and models. Wear a chic maxi trench coat, like Julien, for some major off-duty model vibes.

– 86.00 Available at Asos

julien-calloway

José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images

Alexander was also seen wearing patent leather leggings with a simple tank top and red stockings on the show. While the shoes are amazing, the real star of this look are the leggings, which you can find at Nordstrom Rack.

– 29.97 Available at Nordstrom Support

Jordan-Alexander

José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images

These white crocodile eggshell ankle boots take Alexander’s outfit from a typical schoolgirl to a tall it-girl with ease. The original pair is from Shultz and retail for $ 243so if you are looking for a dupe, you can find an affordable pair on Lulus.

– 48 Available at Diploma

Luna:

Played by Zin Moreno, Luna is one of Julien’s faithful sidekicks, slash friend slash publicist, and her style is very inspired by Gen Z fashion but with a more feminine and seductive flair. She is often seen wearing flowing dresses, heels and cute blouses, like the one pictured below.

luna-the-gossip-girl

Gotham, Getty Images

– 29.40 Available at Abercombie & Fitch

Monet:

mona-gossip-girl

José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images

Monet, played by Savannah Lee Smith, is one of Jordan Calloway’s enemies in the series. She’s very serious about her job as Jordan’s publicist, and that translates into her very professional wardrobe. The jacket seen on Smith is from Veronica Beard and sells for almost $ 700. Fortunately, Abercrombie & Fitch offers a similar option at a much more affordable price.

– 84.15 Available at Abercrombie & Fitch

Audrey:

audrey-gossip-girl

Raymond Hall, Getty Images

Audrey, played by Emily Alyn Lind, is part of the main group of friends of the series. She is often seen wearing more casual outfits than her on-screen team, but they still feel together and feminine. We love this chunky cardigan paired with black leggings and ankle boots.

– 64.99 Available at Express

Kate Keller:

kate-keller-gossip-girl

Gotham, Getty Images

Kate Keller is a shy and calm teacher looking for a way to regain some authority in her classroom filled with elitist teenagers too privileged to be the new age Gossip Girl. While his methods are anything but clean, his style is clean and professional, filled with fun colorful pants, chic blazers, and sweater vests that are all the rage right now. Now you can buy your own pink pants to spice up your work outfits.

– 65.00 Available at ground

kate-keller-gossip-girl

José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images

This outfit was special and the OG Gossip Girl stans could have noticed. According to Damon, this is an almost identical match to Serena Van Der Woodsen’s outfit in the first episode of the original series. “Kate arrived for the first time dressed almost the same as when we first saw Serena. [in Grand Central Station], and there’s a picture of a very similar train with their beige jackets and a French striped t-shirt and a little scarf, “he says. HelloGiggles in another article. Pair any striped shirt at home with a beige coat and a good pair of denim to copy the look.

– 155.00 Available at Good American