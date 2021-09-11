Fashion
Here’s How to Dress Like Characters During the Gossip Girl Reboot on a Budget
Gotham, Getty Images
While Gossip Girl may be your only source into the outrageous life of Manhattan’s elite, consider HelloGiggles the fashion source who will tell you how to snag the recent reboot’s outfits on a budget. Fans of the series quickly recognized that the style of the series had changed dramatically from the original iteration. Eric damon, the costume designer for the original and the new Gossip Girl, told HelloGiggles they’ve swapped their headbands and fancy dresses for a more Gen Z-influenced style with flowing silhouettes and retro sneakers and boots.
For those who liked the chic fashion of the original, however, you can find subtle references to its original elegance hidden in the actors’ outfits in version 2.0. Here, we’ve taken some of each character’s best styling moments and show you where to buy the parts. From the exact items shown in the series to affordable dupes, here’s how you can make a statement with your clothes like these Upper East Siders.
Zoya Lott:
José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images
Zoya is the down-to-earth girl from Buffalo, NY who refuses to get carried away by the superficial glitz and glamor of the Upper East Side. When you compare his style to other characters, he’s more laid back and Gen Z focused, made up of loose styles, graphic t-shirts, and lots of cool sneakers. For a Zoya-inspired look, pair this similar jacket with a skirt and sneakers.
– 80.00 Available at Bouhou
Raymond Hall, Getty Images
You can also spot Zoya wearing everyone’s favorite combat boots.Doc martens. Snap one up and pair it with a chunky, printed cardigan for a comfy back-to-school outfit.
– 139.99 Available at DSW
Julien Calloway:
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor, Getty Images
Julien Calloway, performed by Jordan alexander, plays a popular part-time girl at Constance and a full-time social media influencer. According to Damon, his style was inspired by some of today’s top influencers and models. Wear a chic maxi trench coat, like Julien, for some major off-duty model vibes.
– 86.00 Available at Asos
José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images
Alexander was also seen wearing patent leather leggings with a simple tank top and red stockings on the show. While the shoes are amazing, the real star of this look are the leggings, which you can find at Nordstrom Rack.
– 29.97 Available at Nordstrom Support
José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images
These white crocodile eggshell ankle boots take Alexander’s outfit from a typical schoolgirl to a tall it-girl with ease. The original pair is from Shultz and retail for $ 243so if you are looking for a dupe, you can find an affordable pair on Lulus.
– 48 Available at Diploma
Luna:
Played by Zin Moreno, Luna is one of Julien’s faithful sidekicks, slash friend slash publicist, and her style is very inspired by Gen Z fashion but with a more feminine and seductive flair. She is often seen wearing flowing dresses, heels and cute blouses, like the one pictured below.
Gotham, Getty Images
– 29.40 Available at Abercombie & Fitch
Monet:
José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images
Monet, played by Savannah Lee Smith, is one of Jordan Calloway’s enemies in the series. She’s very serious about her job as Jordan’s publicist, and that translates into her very professional wardrobe. The jacket seen on Smith is from Veronica Beard and sells for almost $ 700. Fortunately, Abercrombie & Fitch offers a similar option at a much more affordable price.
– 84.15 Available at Abercrombie & Fitch
Audrey:
Raymond Hall, Getty Images
Audrey, played by Emily Alyn Lind, is part of the main group of friends of the series. She is often seen wearing more casual outfits than her on-screen team, but they still feel together and feminine. We love this chunky cardigan paired with black leggings and ankle boots.
– 64.99 Available at Express
Kate Keller:
Gotham, Getty Images
Kate Keller is a shy and calm teacher looking for a way to regain some authority in her classroom filled with elitist teenagers too privileged to be the new age Gossip Girl. While his methods are anything but clean, his style is clean and professional, filled with fun colorful pants, chic blazers, and sweater vests that are all the rage right now. Now you can buy your own pink pants to spice up your work outfits.
– 65.00 Available at ground
José Perez / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images
This outfit was special and the OG Gossip Girl stans could have noticed. According to Damon, this is an almost identical match to Serena Van Der Woodsen’s outfit in the first episode of the original series. “Kate arrived for the first time dressed almost the same as when we first saw Serena. [in Grand Central Station], and there’s a picture of a very similar train with their beige jackets and a French striped t-shirt and a little scarf, “he says. HelloGiggles in another article. Pair any striped shirt at home with a beige coat and a good pair of denim to copy the look.
– 155.00 Available at Good American
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/heres-dress-characters-gossip-girl-172900231.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]