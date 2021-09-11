The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Fashion
Canadian Olympian Andre De Grasse rings in style
When it comes to his personal style, Andre De Grasse admits he’s not afraid to take risks.
Content of the article
Regarding his personal style, André De Grasse admits he’s not afraid to take risks.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
I am very open-minded, says De Grasse. I am open to anything, however I feel.
The five-time Olympic medalist and gold medalist in the men’s 200-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics has teamed up with Canadian fashion retailer RW&CO. for a campaign that showcases her unique approach to style and encourages Canadians to stand up.
For the fall season, the campaign features several inspiring people including diver Jennifer Abel, entrepreneur Manjit Minhas and actor Hamza Haq alongside De Grasse, each sharing their individual journeys.
We recently caught up with Degrasse to find out more:
Q: How did the partnership with RW&CO go. to arrive?
A:I love to wear clothes and model so when I was approached by RW & Co. to team up and do this Rise Up campaign, which is all about inspiring and empowering Canadians to continue to really stand up, move forward, keep going and seize the opportunity with all that s passed with the pandemic and everything, I was all for that. And it was pretty cool for me to be a part of it and to be able to share my story about mental preparation and how I prepare for a race.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Q: How would you describe your style?
A: I have a unique style because I want to try everything. People probably think of me as an athlete, so I always wear sweatshirts and sportswear. But I like to dress up. I like to wear all kinds of things. I feel like I bring a different flavor and a different style.
Q: Would you say that young André was also open to everything? Or is this openness linked to an evolution of your personal style?
A: It’s the new me, certainly not the old me. I would probably stick to one box and try not to do anything wrong. But now that I’m older, I feel like I like to try new things. I am very adventurous Traditionally I used to go to the mall and go to one or two stores, but now I shop online, look at different websites. I see it differently, I guess.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Q: What would an MVP piece be in your wardrobe?
A: Probably an aviator jacket. I always wear a bomber jacket, it’s one of my favorite pieces. I can dress her up in sweatshirts, I can dress her up in a turtleneck and jeans. When I’m outside of sport, it’s my choice.
Q: Who do you think is your biggest style influence?
A:Russell westbrook is one of the guys I love to watch for fashion because he likes me. We both try different things. Whenever I see him go to an NBA game, he’s always wearing something that you probably would never see. And this is something that I look forward to. If I’m not going to the track, or even going to the track, I always dress a little before putting on my track clothes. And that’s something I guess I see in him.
Q: Since you are so open to fashion, is there anything you could say that is firmly on your list of no’s?
A:I would probably say something yellow. I don’t think I would wear yellow pants, or anything like that. This is something I probably wouldn’t do. Most of the time I can wear any color, but I don’t like the yellow on me.
Sources
2/ https://vancouversun.com/life/fall-fashion-canadian-olympian-andre-de-grasse-sounds-off-on-style
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]