Canadian Olympian Andre De Grasse rings in style

When it comes to his personal style, Andre De Grasse admits he’s not afraid to take risks. RW & Co.

Content of the article I am very open-minded, says De Grasse. I am open to anything, however I feel. The five-time Olympic medalist and gold medalist in the men’s 200-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics has teamed up with Canadian fashion retailer RW&CO. for a campaign that showcases her unique approach to style and encourages Canadians to stand up. For the fall season, the campaign features several inspiring people including diver Jennifer Abel, entrepreneur Manjit Minhas and actor Hamza Haq alongside De Grasse, each sharing their individual journeys. We recently caught up with Degrasse to find out more: RW & Co Q: How did the partnership with RW&CO go. to arrive? A:I love to wear clothes and model so when I was approached by RW & Co. to team up and do this Rise Up campaign, which is all about inspiring and empowering Canadians to continue to really stand up, move forward, keep going and seize the opportunity with all that s passed with the pandemic and everything, I was all for that. And it was pretty cool for me to be a part of it and to be able to share my story about mental preparation and how I prepare for a race.

Content of the article Q: How would you describe your style? A: I have a unique style because I want to try everything. People probably think of me as an athlete, so I always wear sweatshirts and sportswear. But I like to dress up. I like to wear all kinds of things. I feel like I bring a different flavor and a different style. Q: Would you say that young André was also open to everything? Or is this openness linked to an evolution of your personal style? A: It’s the new me, certainly not the old me. I would probably stick to one box and try not to do anything wrong. But now that I’m older, I feel like I like to try new things. I am very adventurous Traditionally I used to go to the mall and go to one or two stores, but now I shop online, look at different websites. I see it differently, I guess.

Content of the article Q: What would an MVP piece be in your wardrobe? A: Probably an aviator jacket. I always wear a bomber jacket, it’s one of my favorite pieces. I can dress her up in sweatshirts, I can dress her up in a turtleneck and jeans. When I’m outside of sport, it’s my choice. Q: Who do you think is your biggest style influence? A:Russell westbrook is one of the guys I love to watch for fashion because he likes me. We both try different things. Whenever I see him go to an NBA game, he’s always wearing something that you probably would never see. And this is something that I look forward to. If I’m not going to the track, or even going to the track, I always dress a little before putting on my track clothes. And that’s something I guess I see in him. Q: Since you are so open to fashion, is there anything you could say that is firmly on your list of no’s? A:I would probably say something yellow. I don’t think I would wear yellow pants, or anything like that. This is something I probably wouldn’t do. Most of the time I can wear any color, but I don’t like the yellow on me. [email protected]

