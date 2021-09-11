



The Met Galas red carpet is a place where celebrities are encouraged to go all out. As long as they honor the specific theme of the year, all the fashion rules pretty much go out the window. But that was not always the case. Previously, the event was more of a traditional gala evening, where men adhered to a particularly conventional dress code, opting mostly for classic suits or tuxedos. Although few in number, there were a few risk takers at the start of the Met Gala. In 2006, the late designer Alexander McQueen walked the red carpet in a tartan print that he paired with his evening date Sarah Jessica Parker, apparently as a nod to his Scottish roots. And who could forget this time Marc Jacobs wore a Comme des Garons lace dress over boxer briefs in 2012? I just didn’t want to wear a tuxedo and be boring, the designer later said of the look. In the 2010s, after a wave of experimentation at men’s fashion shows, male Met stars began to adopt a freer spirit. As Jacobs said, boredom was no longer acceptable. The costumes are out, the looks are in. Some of the best moments of the past decade have been taken out of the box entirely. Jaden Smith was the craziest example of this when he wore his own dreadlocks to the rug in 2017. Other winning sets are the result of an absolute commitment to a theme. Take Kanye West’s tech-themed Balmain robotic look in 2016; the angelic cape Versace by Chadwick Bosemans for the Heavenly Bodies theme in 2018; Jared Leto, who made his camp in 2019, with a prosthesis of his own head designed by Guccis Alessandro Michele under his arm. With the 2020 Met Gala postponed last year, Hollywood men have had more time to think about their red carpet looks. But the 2021 Met Gala is just around the corner on September 13, and there’s a good chance the best of them will push the boundaries even further. Below, the 24 best dressed men in Met Gala history.

