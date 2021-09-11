Fashion
New store in Peters was a good choice for the longtime clothier | Business
High fashion clothing never goes out of style, and neither does Patsy Calabro.
A year ago, when he and his partner Tom Zimmaro shut down Davids Limited after nearly half a century in Washington, Calabro was considering starting another draper. It would be in the Peters Township area, and that would be his only store.
I had a vision to go in that direction, to start a new chapter, he said. I wanted to come to this region for a few years. With the way things were going last year, it prompted me to make this decision.
The coronavirus disruption forced the partners to abandon their goal of operating the store for a full 50 years, closing it after 49 years. After helping close the book on Davids Limited, Calabro started Peters’ new chapter.
He is the owner of Pasquale Custom Tailor, which operates in and fits in with the Lakeview Square shopping complex along Route 19.
Calabro, whose first name is Pasquale, has been open from Tuesday to Saturday since June 1. This is a fairly new location, across Washington Road from a store he had planned to open temporarily, and has been for seven months.
I do all the sales and fittings, he said with a smile in an interview Wednesday afternoon.
Calabro and his wife, Denise, run the store. They are a beautiful couple, longtime residents of Washington County who usually dress to perfection. The store is also well-appointed, with stylish hanging men’s suits and displays of women’s bags, wallets, suits, dresses and reversible fox furs.
Residents of the Township of Chartiers oversee a boutique that Patsy calls a concept store, where bespoke men’s suits, athletic coats, slacks and shirts are among the selections. They can also order custom-made leather coats through a Brooklyn company.
We have ready-to-wear items that you can buy in store, he said. We have a great line of golf (clothing) that we continue to sell into the fall, and we have varieties of running shoes for men and women.
We also offer touch-ups. We work with a master tailor, adds Patsy. Were all about customer service.
Everything about a relaxed atmosphere, too. He said he wanted to set up a small bar near the back, where customers, especially couples, could hang out if they planned to stay in the store for a while.
They could have mimosas or cappuccino and go shopping, he said.
Pasqual Custom Tailor has 1,100 feet of operating space, or approximately one-third of Davids Limited’s capacity at its North Main Street store, its third location in the city. Zimmaro, who retired last fall, and Calabro had run the store there since 1983, when they added women’s clothing to what had been a men’s-only boutique for its first 12 years.
Now operating 10 miles north of where he was used to, Calabro said he was happy with the way the new business is going.
As far as I know, were well received in this area, he said. Were the only one to offer these services here. I think we have chosen the right location. I said 34,000 cars pass here every day and there is a good mix of businesses (in the square).
He said a number of Davids Limited customers have followed me here and he continues to serve out-of-state customers, shipping items on demand.
If he succeeds, which all entrepreneurs want, Calabro may need to expand his store at some point. But he does not commit to it.
Well, test the waters and see how it goes, he said. I don’t think we need to expand.
Maybe he will grow up later, but I’m happy to be in business, to do what I’m doing.
