NEET Dress Code: NEET 2021 Exam: View List of Prohibited Items and Dress Code





NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to hold the NEET (UG) 2021 exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses at all medical institutions in India on September 12, 2021. The NEET (UG) is organized as a common course and a uniform national eligibility and admission test, NEET (UG), for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, including those governed by any other law in force. Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result NEET (UG) 2021 will take place in 13 languages, namely English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The NEET (UG) 2021 will consist of a question paper containing 180 multiple choice questions in physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). Exam date September 12, 2021 (Sunday) Exam duration 180 minutes (03 hours) Time of review 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (ACTUAL)

NEET 2021: LIST OF STROKE ITEMS Candidates will undergo a thorough and mandatory search before entering the examination center using highly sensitive metal detectors. Candidates are not permitted to carry the following items inside the examination center under any circumstances. 1) Anything like textual material (printed or written), pieces of paper, geometry / pencil box, plastic sleeve, calculator, pen, scale, notepad, USB sticks, eraser, calculator, journal table, electronic pen / scanner, etc. . 2) Any communication device such as cell phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc. 3) Other items like wallet, glasses, handbags, belt, cap, etc. 4) Any watch / wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc. 5) All metal ornaments / items. 6) Any opened or wrapped food, water bottle, etc. 7) Anything else that could be used for unfair purposes, hiding communication devices like microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc. Applicants should note that there will be no provision in the examination centers to retain any items / articles belonging to applicants. In the event that a candidate is found in possession of one of the prohibited items inside the Center, this will be considered a case of Unfair Means and action will be taken against the candidate in accordance with the relevant provisions.

NEET 2021: DRESS CODE Candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary / cultural / religious) should report to the examination center at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is sufficient time to search properly without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the exam. If, upon screening, it is discovered that a candidate does in fact carry a suspicious device in this object of faith, they may be instructed not to bring it into the examination room. Applicants are encouraged to follow the following dress code when presenting themselves for

NEET (UG) – 2021: 1) Lightweight, long-sleeved clothing is not permitted. However, in the event that candidates present themselves in cultural / customary attire at the Examination Center, they must present themselves at least one hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12:30 p.m. so that there is sufficient time for a proper excavation without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining sanctity. of the exam. 2) Slippers, sandals with low heels are allowed. Shoes are not allowed.

3) In the event of a derogation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, a specific approval from the NTA must be taken prior to the issuance of admission cards.



NEET ET 2021 admission card Applicants can follow the steps to verify and download the NEET UG 2021 Admission Card. 1) Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in 2) Click on the NEET (UG) 2021 Admission Card link. 3) Enter the registration details and click the Submit button. 4) Download the admission card. 5) Take the printout of the admission card.

