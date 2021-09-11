18 must-have men’s fashion choices, starting at $ 30

Want more fall fashion, buyer-approved purchases and the hottest trends? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas newsletter!

Add these fall fashion finds for men to your wardrobe. (Getty Images)

As summer officially draws to a close, it’s time to start looking forward to all that fall has to offer: cool fall fashion.

If you’re looking to give your wardrobe a boost, this season there are a few essentials. Men’s clothes styles that you will want to buy, whether for yourself or a loved one. Depending on your budget, you can also decide if you want to save, spend, or splurge on the coolest styles of falls.

From hoodies and joggers to boots and outerwear, don’t miss these season’s top picks, with styles starting at just $ 30.

chelsea boots

BP. Payce suede Chelsea boot. Image via Nordstrom.

These minimalist ankle boots prove that you don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy this season’s upscale styles. On sale for just $ 60, these boots are finished in luxe suede with a chunky rubber sole.

TO BUY : Nordstrom, $ 60 (originally $ 110)

Blundstone Dress Boots. Image via Browns.

For a dressier version of Chelsea boots, this pair of Blundstones is for you. They’re crafted from smooth, polished leather for an elevated take on the classic shoe silhouette.

TO BUY : Browns, $ 260

Common Projects suede Chelsea boots. Image by M. Porter.

If you are looking for a pair of luxury boots to accompany you throughout the season, this pair from Common Projects is worth considering. Embossed with the brand’s gold serial numbers, you’ll want to wear them over and over.

TO BUY : Mr. Porter, $ 589

Light jacket

Denver Hayes men’s oil-skin jacket. Image via Mark’s.

This versatile jacket is designed to keep up with the changing elements, with a lined interior to lock in warmth when the temperature starts to drop.

TO BUY : Brands, $ 75

Maple Grove Men’s Deck Jacket. Image via Patagonia.

Organic cotton and faux fur sherpa combine to create a relaxed jacket you’ll want to wear all season. The collar of this jacket can be worn down or buttoned up to protect your neck from the cold.

TO BUY : Patagonia, $ 249

Men’s Crew Trench Coat. Image via Canada Goose.

With this water and wind resistant jacket, you’ll be ready to tackle any weather condition of the day. It also features reflective details on the hood and collar for added visibility in low light.

TO BUY : Canada Goose, $ 650

Luxury hoodie

Amazon Essentials fleece hoodie for men. Image via Amazon.

Backed by thousands of five-star customer reviews (over 19,000 to be exact), this essential men’s hoodie ticks all the boxes. Its durable, high quality, comfortable, and affordable.

TO BUY : Amazon, $ 30

Essential hoodie. Image via Kotn.

Designed with the right blend of casual comfort and laid back style, the Essential hoodie is equally suitable for lounging, running errands or even traveling. Its thick brushed interior is sure to keep you warm and comfortable, and its 100% Better Cotton Initiative cotton fleece is good for the planet too.

TO BUY : Kotn, $ 90

Hooded Comfortable. Image via Lululemon.

This naturally breathable double-knit hoodie will stay with you from your workouts until the rest of the day. It features a unique textured surface and four-way stretch for greater range of motion.

TO BUY : Lululemon, $ 148

Jeans to wear everywhere

AE AirFlex + slim straight jeans. Image via American Eagle.

These classic indigo-washed jeans feature a slim fit on the legs and plenty of stretch for comfort. Buy them in sizes 26 to 48, for a timeless look regardless of size.

TO BUY : American eagle, $ 55

Organic 4-way stretch jeans. Image via Everlane.

Organic cotton and four-way stretch provide a comfortable fit to this relaxed pair of jeans. As they are part of Everlane’s Uniform collection, they are also guaranteed for an entire year not to tear, sag or shrink.

TO BUY : Everlan, $ 128

AG Everett Slim straight leg jeans. Image via Nordstrom.

Faded and crumpled like your favorite vintage denim, these wardrobe staple jeans feature straight legs and a comfortable fit through the seat and thigh.

TO BUY : Nordstrom, $ 285

Polished jogging pants

Cargo jogging pants. Image via Uniqlo.

If you’re heading back to school or the office looking for the perfect pants, don’t miss these cargo jogging pants. They are an ideal choice between dress pants and sweatshirts, and always give any outfit a refined feel.

TO BUY : Uniqlo, $ 40

Jogger Journey Tech. Image via the roots.

These versatile pants feature a slim, tapered fit and an elasticated leg cuff inspired by Roots signature sweatpants. Unlike sweatshirts, they are made with four-way stretch nylon that can be worn on just about any occasion.

TO BUY : Roots, $ 118

Elastic patterned pants. Image via Club Monaco.

For a fresh take on dress pants, opt for a pair of these patterned pants that have been given a cool and modern update. Not only do they have a comfortable elastic waistband and a slim fit, but they’re finished with a little plaid pattern for a seasonal touch.

TO BUY : Club Monaco, $ 198

Dress shirt

Classic fit shirt jacket. Image via H&M.

Half-shirt, half-jacket, this layered piece is an easy addition to your wardrobe this fall. Wear it layered over a tee or on its own for a more professional look.

TO BUY : H&M, $ 30

The Oxford Jasper Patchwork Shirt. Image via Frank and Oak.

Contrasting colors and patterns bring a subtle patchwork feel to this Oxford shirt while a classic fit ensures all-day comfort.

TO BUY : Franc and Oak, $ 80

Scotch & Soda half-zip twill overshirt. Image via Nordstrom.

The shirt features lots of unexpected details, like military-inspired pockets and a sporty half-zip neckline. Pair it with jeans and a leather jacket, and you’ll be ready for a night out.

TO BUY : Nordstrom, $ 218

