Disha Patani Is ‘Absolute Smoke Show’ In 5k Embellished Minidress For BTS Video | Fashion trends

It’s the season for glitter and glamor, and Bollywood star Disha Patani is here to tell you how to turn heads by incorporating great sartorial looks into your wardrobe. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a BTS (behind the scenes) video of a photoshoot on his page and made the buzz online. However, it was Disha’s dress in the video that caught our attention. She wore a gorgeous ivory embellished mini dress in the clip. Even Krishna Shroff, the sister of the star’s boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, thinks she is an “absolute smoker” in the clip. Disha wore a dazzling mini dress and styled it with her signature minimalist look. The set comes from the shelves of the women’s clothing brand Oh Polly. We also discovered the details of the price of the dress, which is the perfect party look this season. Read on to find out how Disha designed it. + ALSO READ: Disha Patani in a bralette and lehenga gives the most beautiful bridesmaid look The Malang actor chose an eye-catching ivory mini dress for the set. It features elastic spaghetti straps, a low neckline and hand-embellished beads throughout. The mesh fabric of the semi-sheer ensemble features a soft interior lining and a sculpting silhouette. True to the aesthetic of the dress, Disha accessorized her look with a beaded beaded bracelet and rings. She left her luscious goddess mane open in a side parting and styled it in tousled waves. Smoky eyeshadow, shiny lipstick, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin completed her glamor. If you would like to add the Disha set to your party wear collection, we have the pricing details for you. The Embellished Drop a Glint mini dress is available on the Oh Polly website for Approximately 5,290 (52 GBP). The Oh Polly dress by Disha Patani. (ohpolly.com) After Disha shared the post on her Instagram page, she instantly garnered several likes and comments. Krishna Shroff also went to the comments section and wrote: “Absolute smoke show”. Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She starred alongside Salman Khan in the film. She is also part of KTina and Ek Villain Returns. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

