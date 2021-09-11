Fashion
Radhika Madan is a sight to see in a beautiful floral dress
Light and light dresses are a mainstay of every wardrobe. Playful prints, alluring details and a sleek silhouette define a perfect sartorial choice for the season. And this time around, our eyes are all on actress Radhika Madan who takes the fashion world up a notch with her relaxed yet stunning looks. Seen slipped on in a beautiful colorful floral dress, the actress was nothing less than a ray of sunshine. The ivory colored dress featured gorgeous red tulip prints on the dress which added a pop of color and elevated the look of the ensemble. She kept it cool and casual in a pair of chic white heeled sandals and her minimal makeup look was perfect to go with it.
In a stunning beige outfit, actress Radhika Madan raises the bar in a metallic strapless top and beige asymmetric skirt. The top featured an accentuated sweetheart neckline. We love the way she kept it simple with a minimalist look.
In another statement-worthy outfit, actress Radhika Madan is nothing short of a stunner. Adding a touch of bling, the actress opted for a pretty silver sequined skirt and paired it with a neon off-the-shoulder neon crop top. Making a chic case for bright, vibrant colors, she paired the look with neon peep toes.
Wearing a gorgeous pale pink coordinating ensemble, actress Radhika Madan redefines casual fashion with style. She paired a strappy noodle crop top with a pair of panties and accessorized the look with just hoops. Her tied hair and minimalist makeup were perfect to go with the ensemble.
