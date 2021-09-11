Radhika Madan is a sight to see in a beautiful floral dress

Light and light dresses are a mainstay of every wardrobe. Playful prints, alluring details and a sleek silhouette define a perfect sartorial choice for the season. And this time around, our eyes are all on actress Radhika Madan who takes the fashion world up a notch with her relaxed yet stunning looks. Seen slipped on in a beautiful colorful floral dress, the actress was nothing less than a ray of sunshine. The ivory colored dress featured gorgeous red tulip prints on the dress which added a pop of color and elevated the look of the ensemble. She kept it cool and casual in a pair of chic white heeled sandals and her minimal makeup look was perfect to go with it.