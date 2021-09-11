Fashion
T-shirts can be dressed up for many occasions | Lifestyles
Few things are more appreciated than that favorite pair of jeans and a comfy t-shirt.
It seems all denim is right now, said Alesha Rumford, owner of Frosting House Boutique, located at 301 S. Fifth St. in Leavenworth, Kansas. Everyone has the style, it’s crazy. Flare, distressed, skinny, not distressed. That’s all. Everything is fine.
Rumford said she is always looking for trends. Although she trusts her own eclectic, down-to-earth but classy and chic style, she receives feedback from her 16-year-old daughter on how the items might look in the store.
At the top of the trends are bell bottom, high waists, button flys and short frayed cuts.
And because fashion has such a broad reach, the denim and t-shirt duo can be elevated to work attire.
You can dress up a T-shirt now, Rumford said. The times have changed. You can put on a nice blazer with a nice t-shirt. It seems like a step further by pairing this t-shirt with jeans. I am a jeans person. You can dress up a pair of denim in the blink of an eye.
Think stiletto heels, bling jewelry, cuff bracelets and over-the-top earrings.
Women have become obsessed with authentic or vintage-inspired graphic t-shirts, as well as those with different sayings.
T-shirts have become a means of personal expression and advertising. With the availability of custom Cricut screen printing and vinyl machines, any imaginable combination of art, words and photographs can be displayed with pride.
I sell a lot of KC shirts or sports shirts because a lot of people in town don’t have them, Rumford said. I have funny sayings on the shirts. Just fun, upbeat and sensitizing shirts.
Textures are a must, and Rumford said she does a lot of sublimation printing which inks the shirt instead of fusing it.
As fall approaches, she said neon is everywhere.
The shirts I looked at have the vibe of the 80s and 90s. Bright pumpkin colors and the like. Splattered with paint and dyed on knots too. Just a lot of neat techniques that shirt makers are used to.
And the variety fits perfectly into the store which has all the ingredients to make life sweet.
Rumford opened Frosting House Boutique in December 2020.
I took a leap of faith during COVID, she said. I was tired of being home. The motivation and the desire to create my own store and finally, I had the chance to do it. So here we are.
From an early age, Rumford said she learned from her mother.
You can dress classy in very basic clothes, and to dress them up you add a necklace or earrings, she said. So my fashion sense started at a young age. She was beautiful everywhere she went. So that’s where it starts.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-messenger.com/features/lifestyles/article_261fed5d-b6bc-5bfc-bb00-06034c9441a8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]