Cobb student, 13, defying sexist, racist, classist dress code with WSB-TV Channel 2 petition

COBB COUNTY, Georgia – The day before her first day of eighth grade, Sophia Trevino carefully organized a typical ensemble for girls her age: a white graphic T-shirt, ripped jeans, and Air Force 1 sneakers. Her parents and his friends have all given him a seal of approval.

But within minutes of her first day of school, Sophia was sent to the principal’s office along with 15 other girls because their dress violated the school dress code. For Sophia, it was because the tear in her jeans was higher than the tip of her finger when placed next to her thighs.

As nervous as she was while coding, Sophia said she also felt angry because the jeans she was wearing were one of the few pairs that matched her body type.

It’s very difficult for me to find jeans that fit me, Sophia said, explaining that she had bigger thighs and calves because of football. I’m not worried about my body, but someone who isn’t so confident would be really hurt mentally.

After seeing that there were only female students in the office with her, Sophia decided to start a petition and join the movement to end discriminatory dress codes at school. The petition has since collected more than 3,000 signatures.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County School District said in a statement that the dress code exists for students to dress in a manner consistent with school formality, and that the district is encouraging an emphasis on learning, not what students prefer to wear.

However, students and parents alike argue that dress codes should be a personal decision, not that of the schools. Supporters of the movement have also highlighted what they see as a paradox between the strict dress code of the districts and the optional mask rule.

We ask the district what is the difference between parents making a choice about masks and parents having a say in what is appropriate for what children can wear to school? Joe Trevino, Sophia’s father, said. We know and understand what is appropriate, and we should have a say in what they wear just as much as parents who can choose whether or not their children go to school in masks.

In the petition, Sophia calls for a revised dress code inspired by a Canadian dress policy, in which the Toronto District School Board recognized the disproportionate impact of school dress codes on some students, such as those who identify as women. , transgender, people of color or socio-economically marginalized.

There is no reason it should not be successful here in Georgia, Sophia said on the petition.

Schools across the United States have adopted more equitable dress codes that no longer target students of color. In 2016, Portland Public Schools implemented the dress code model, keeping only minimum standards such as covering underwear and effectively leaving much of the dress choice to students and parents.

Three years later, the Howard County public school system in Maryland also updated its dress code so that it no longer discriminates based on student identity, including race, religion, gender identity, body type or personal style. For example, the new policy excludes a rule dictating the length of student shorts, as long as the buttocks are covered with an opaque material.

The Cobb County School District dress code is sexist, Sophia said, as they blame the wearer for viewers’ perceptions and actions.

Women’s bodies are sexualized, and a dress code doesn’t help with that, Sophia said.

She also said the dress code was racist. A report published by the National Womens Law Center found that black girls, who are often seen as more sexually provocative, are disproportionate for dress code violations.

Sophia argues that the dress code at CCSD is classy as well, as not everyone can afford to purchase more clothing deemed appropriate by the school.

If you have an opinion, whether it’s controversial or not, you should speak up, Sophia said.

This report was written by Hyeyoon (Alyssa) Choi for Good Morning America and ABC News.

