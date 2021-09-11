Fashion
Cobb student, 13, defying sexist, racist, classist dress code with WSB-TV Channel 2 petition
COBB COUNTY, Georgia – The day before her first day of eighth grade, Sophia Trevino carefully organized a typical ensemble for girls her age: a white graphic T-shirt, ripped jeans, and Air Force 1 sneakers. Her parents and his friends have all given him a seal of approval.
But within minutes of her first day of school, Sophia was sent to the principal’s office along with 15 other girls because their dress violated the school dress code. For Sophia, it was because the tear in her jeans was higher than the tip of her finger when placed next to her thighs.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As nervous as she was while coding, Sophia said she also felt angry because the jeans she was wearing were one of the few pairs that matched her body type.
It’s very difficult for me to find jeans that fit me, Sophia said, explaining that she had bigger thighs and calves because of football. I’m not worried about my body, but someone who isn’t so confident would be really hurt mentally.
After seeing that there were only female students in the office with her, Sophia decided to start a petition and join the movement to end discriminatory dress codes at school. The petition has since collected more than 3,000 signatures.
A spokesperson for the Cobb County School District said in a statement that the dress code exists for students to dress in a manner consistent with school formality, and that the district is encouraging an emphasis on learning, not what students prefer to wear.
However, students and parents alike argue that dress codes should be a personal decision, not that of the schools. Supporters of the movement have also highlighted what they see as a paradox between the strict dress code of the districts and the optional mask rule.
We ask the district what is the difference between parents making a choice about masks and parents having a say in what is appropriate for what children can wear to school? Joe Trevino, Sophia’s father, said. We know and understand what is appropriate, and we should have a say in what they wear just as much as parents who can choose whether or not their children go to school in masks.
TRENDING STORIES:
In the petition, Sophia calls for a revised dress code inspired by a Canadian dress policy, in which the Toronto District School Board recognized the disproportionate impact of school dress codes on some students, such as those who identify as women. , transgender, people of color or socio-economically marginalized.
There is no reason it should not be successful here in Georgia, Sophia said on the petition.
Schools across the United States have adopted more equitable dress codes that no longer target students of color. In 2016, Portland Public Schools implemented the dress code model, keeping only minimum standards such as covering underwear and effectively leaving much of the dress choice to students and parents.
Three years later, the Howard County public school system in Maryland also updated its dress code so that it no longer discriminates based on student identity, including race, religion, gender identity, body type or personal style. For example, the new policy excludes a rule dictating the length of student shorts, as long as the buttocks are covered with an opaque material.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The Cobb County School District dress code is sexist, Sophia said, as they blame the wearer for viewers’ perceptions and actions.
Women’s bodies are sexualized, and a dress code doesn’t help with that, Sophia said.
She also said the dress code was racist. A report published by the National Womens Law Center found that black girls, who are often seen as more sexually provocative, are disproportionate for dress code violations.
Sophia argues that the dress code at CCSD is classy as well, as not everyone can afford to purchase more clothing deemed appropriate by the school.
If you have an opinion, whether it’s controversial or not, you should speak up, Sophia said.
This report was written by Hyeyoon (Alyssa) Choi for Good Morning America and ABC News.
2021 Cox Media Group
Sources
2/ https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/cobb-county/cobb-student-13-challenging-sexist-racist-classist-dress-code-with-petition/AZPLOU67VBDW3PTYNGPZXXRB2I/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]