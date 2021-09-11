Bermuda pants, shorts prohibited; Vadodara pension payment office issues dress code for visitors





Vadodara, September 11: The Kuber Bhavan pension payment office in Vadodara has issued a dress code for retirees and visitors. A notice has been hung on the front door stating that visitors wearing Bermuda shorts or half pants are not allowed. An employee of the state government office said the elderly who worked there didn’t like people coming in shorts or shorts. Aligarh: dress code issued for government employees, denim pants and t-shirts prohibited in offices. Read also | Vadodara Shocker: a man strangles his grandmother to death after she refuses to give him her land “Visit Atrei Kacheri to investigate retirees and visit Janavanu Kacheri for a half-slope of Bermudo (Retirees and visitors are hereby informed that they should not enter the office in Bermuda shorts or half-pants) ”, states the notice in the Gujarati language. India timeIT professional Tushar Teredesai said an employee objected when he walked to the office in shorts. Maharashtra government issues dress code for employees, bans t-shirts and jeans in the office. “I was away for a job when my father, a former employee of MS University, called me and told me there were problems with his monthly pension. I went to the pension office of Kuber Bhavan to educate me on this, ”Teredesai said. According to him, one of the office workers told him that it was forbidden to wear “inappropriate” shorts and clothes. He had to leave the office without solving his father’s retirement issues. Read also | Gujarat Shocker: a man stabbed to death in the Botad district for talking to the accused’s girlfriend; Registered case “What’s so indecent about wearing shorts? And if a visitor or retiree walks in in shorts, won’t their issues be addressed in the government office?” asked an irritated Teredesai. “The younger generation won’t care, but there are older people working in the office and they won’t like people walking in shorts,” an office worker said. “Visitors or retirees come to this office for work. They should not be dressed as if they are going to have a picnic,” he added. It was not clear whether an employee had complained of visitors wearing shorts or Bermuda shorts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/bermuda-pants-shorts-banned-vadodara-061115521.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos