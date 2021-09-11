Two students, girl and boy, wear crop tops to school but face different punishments





Two high school students documented their day at school wearing similar outfits to prove the dress code was biased in favor of women. Many schools implement a dress code policy to prevent students from wearing revealing clothes, but some teens believe the rules favor boys over girls. Illinois high school student Drew Jarding wanted to prove dress codes were biased towards women and went so far as to experiment on TikTok. Drew Jarding and her friends dress the same at school. | Source: tiktok.com/drooscroo In a video he recently posted, Jarding, who goes by the TikTok username @drooscroo, documented his day at school while wearing an outfit similar to that of his friend, Kenzie Crimmins. He subtitle the post office: Dress the same to show the dress codes are sexist. Jarding dressed in sports shorts and a cropped t-shirt, which showed part of his stomach. Meanwhile, Crimmins wore black leggings and a short shirt that was slightly longer than his friends. Drew Jarding and her friends dress the same at school. | Source: tiktok.com/drooscroo Throughout the day, the two walked side by side and even danced in front of five teachers. However, at the end of the days, only Crimmins was penalized for breaking the dress code. According to staff at their school, Crimmins revealed too much of her heart with the top she was wearing. In an interview, Jarding noted: I knew the dress codes were unfair for some time. I didn’t know at this point. I was wearing several outfits that went against the code or whatever, and they didn’t say anything […]. Drew Jarding and her friends dress the same at school. | Source: tiktok.com/drooscroo He also shared their school’s dress code rules, which prohibit spaghetti straps, ripped jeans, crop tops, and shorts, skirts or dresses that go above the knee, among others. The video has since gone viral with over six million views and over a thousand comments from angry TikTok users. a comment read: My manager told us the other day that the dress code is mostly for girls because he doesn’t want them to distract anyone. Many users also asked Jarding to dress exactly like one of her friends to see if the results would always be the same. Richardsons post drew several comments from angry TikTok users who couldn’t believe such a mindset still exists. Recently, another TikTok user took to the famous app and accused a hardware store of promoting sexism because of the way the store grouped the women’s restroom and the parents’ room together. According to mum Madi Richardson, the store didn’t offer a place for fathers to change their babies ‘diapers, assuming it was mothers’ job. Richardsons post drew several comments from angry TikTok users who couldn’t believe such a mindset still exists.

