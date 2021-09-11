Asias Fashion Showcase CENTRESTAGE opens in Hong Kong | National company





HONG KONG – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 11, 2021– First fashion event in Asia CENTRESTAGE, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened on September 10, 2021. The three-day extravaganza includes 30 fashion events where brands and designers can show off their creativity in the field of fashion. A number of designers from Hong Kong showcased their Spring / Summer 2022 collections, catching the attention of fashion buyers and fashionistas. For the first time, the show is open to the public throughout. Visitors have a unique opportunity to experience the latest designs from leading local and foreign fashion brands, with most of the participating brands offering retail sales as well as special offers. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210911005004/en/ CENTRESTAGE’s fashion showcase in Asia (Photo: Business Wire) Complete promotional platform of fashion brands The sixth edition of CENTRESTAGE adopts the Infinity chapter as the central theme. The event includes three thematic areas: ALLURE representing craftsmanship, refinement and elegance; ICONIC displaying avant-garde designs; and METRO presenting contemporary and minimalist expressions of urban life. This year’s event welcomes over 200 fashion brands from 24 countries and regions. Several brands and industry organizations from outside Hong Kong sent local representatives to participate in the event. Exceptional fashion shows launch new collections The opening of the curtain FASHION Collection # 17 Fashion show highlighted emerging local talents and their brands. CENTRESTAGE will also be showcasing other Hong Kong brands at FASHIONALLY presentations, combining a fashion short film with an on-site performance to showcase their Spring / Summer 2022 collections. The opening spotlight gala, ELITES AT THE CENTER, took place on the evening of September 10 with the global launch of the spring / summer 2022 collections of local designers Calvin Chan and the famous brand Joyce Kuns The world is your shell, as well as famous Korean designer brand Lee Mooyeols, YOUNG. The show was enhanced by Extended Reality (XR) but was broadcast live via the CENTRESTAGE website and social media platforms, using augmented reality (AR) effects to enhance the online viewing experience. Famous singer and fashionista Hins Cheung attended the event as a guest to give support to the designers. The replay of the show is now available on Youtube. CENTRESTAGE website: www.centrestage.com.hk View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210911005004/en/ CONTACT: media inquiries Please contact the HKTDC Exhibitions Department: Hazel Wong Phone. : (852) 2240 4146 Email: [email protected] KEYWORD: CHINA HONG KONG ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN MAN CELEBRITY CONSUMER FASHION LUXURY RETAIL ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Hong Kong Trade Development Council Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/11/2021 03:36 / DISC: 09/11/2021 03:37 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210911005004/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.joplinglobe.com/region/national_business/asia-s-fashion-showcase-centrestage-opens-in-hong-kong/article_8c2f7ada-5cad-59af-ab50-9a00d0957e55.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos