Last second goal lifts SDSU over UC Davis 1-0





Next game: CS Bakersfield 12/9/2021 | 3 p.m. PT SAN DIEGO The Aztec men’s soccer team (2-0-2) scored the game-winning goal with one second left to defeat UC Davis (0-5-0) in spectacular fashion on Friday night at the SDSU Sports Bridge. The Aggies were called for a foul and issued a yellow card with seven seconds to give Iñigo Villaldea a free kick from 30 yards away. Villaldea’s kick was knocked down by a UC Davis defender and then Tevenn Roux was able to put one foot on the ball to push it past goaltender Aggie’s outstretched arms. With the passage of time, Blake bowen ran it and threw the ball that slowly rolled through the baseline and into the back of the net with a second remaining on the clock to seal the game and keep the Aztecs undefeated. “They tested my heart tonight. We took every second of this game, but we tell our guys all the time it’s a 90 minute game,” said the head coach. Ryan hopkins said after the game. “Just keep going and keep working and not getting frustrated and sticking to our principles, which I think we did really well tonight. Thanks to UC Davis they are a great team, but our guys have so much conviction and we find ways to win games I can’t say enough about the defense of our whole team they posted another clean sheet which puts us in a good position to win. “ The Aztecs dominated the Aggies in the first half, passing them 6-1 while controlling possession and pace. However, UC Davis held a 5-2 advantage in the second half, with both SDSU shots coming in the final five minutes. It looked like SDSU was heading for extra time for the third game in a row, but then Donovan Roux stumbled with seven seconds left to set up Villaldea’s decisive free kick. For the Aztecs and the Guardian Jacob castro (2-0-2) it was their third shutout of the year. MATCH STAT The Aztecs have allowed just one goal in four games this season, in a span of 400 minutes. NOTE SDSU are undefeated in their first four games for the first time since 2016, which is the last time they were in the NCAA tournament. FOLLOWING The Aztecs host Cal State Bakersfield (0-4-1) Sunday at 3 p.m. The Roadrunners lost 2-0 in San Diego on Friday night.

