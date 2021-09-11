Designer Cowan celebrates return of New York nightlife at Fashion Week show





NEW YORK, Sept.11 (Reuters) – Glitter and shine fabrics were in the spotlight as designer Christian Cowan presented his Spring / Summer 2022 collection, inspired by New York’s return to nightlife after more than a year home stay restrictions. Models in the Cowan Collection struck daring and dramatic catwalk poses and interacted with guests on Friday night’s runway show during New York Fashion Week. “I think what the pandemic did was it kind of dismantled the structure that we normally operate in fashion week cycles and stuff, and that just let us see that we can do things that are more direct to our client, ”said British-born Cowan. “And while we’re giving the editors some sort of presentation of the collection, I wanted to give it to everyone at home, so that was kind of our way of doing it.” Cowan says he’s partnered with Yahoo to bring QR code technology into this year’s show. “I thought it would be a fun nod to the fact that we spent the past year and a half doing digital things,” Cowan said. “So I incorporated QR codes into some prints and so on and it just brings them to life. I don’t want to mess it up, but basically you can scan clothes and things happen.” New York Fashion Week ends Sunday. Reporting by Gloria Tso and Hussein Al Waalie; Editing by Alex Richardson Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/designer-cowan-celebrates-return-ny-nightlife-fashion-week-show-2021-09-11/

