The author remembers the glory days of fashion in Saint-Louis

For five years, Valerie Battle Kienzle has reconstructed the history of the once thriving textile and footwear industry of Saint-Louis.

Love to go there and imagine the way it was before, Kienzle said of St. Louis Washington Avenue, which she said was the epicenter of two industries that would eventually spill over into the Rural Missouri with the opening of garment factories in communities such as Louisiana and the opening of Hannibal and shoe factories in Washington and St. Clair.

Kienzle came to the Washington Public Library on Thursday, September 9 as part of the Friends of Washington Public Libraries Lecture Series to discuss his new book, Ready to Wear: A History of the Footwear and Garment Industries in St. Louis, a 224- page book published by Reedy Press that includes historical images and recalls the glory days of both industries in St. Louis.

In 1924, there were 121 different clothing related businesses in Saint-Louis. These are companies that made everything from buttons, zippers, stitching tape for hems, threads, all kinds of things you would need to make clothes, Kienzle said. By the 1980s, these companies had largely shipped their manufacturing overseas and left Washington Avenue as a shell of itself, though the neighborhood is now being revitalized by the St. Louis Fashion Fund and entrepreneurs from the fashion industry.

To research, Kienzle said he perused newspaper articles, read out of print books and employee manuals, and conducted a number of interviews with people whose parents worked or lived near Washington Avenue at the top of the hill. boom in St. Louis fashion and footwear. industry.

They said the street was literally buzzing with activity, Kienzle said. The street would be filled with carts, trucks, horses and wagons and people carrying different samples of clothing up and down the street. It was a very noisy, very active and very lively place.

At one time, St. Louis was just behind New York City in shoe production and clothing manufacturing.

She said her interviewees remembered a time when Washington Avenue was lined with bustling factories designed by some of the most popular architects of their day, including Isaac Taylor, whose work includes St. Louis and the Missouri History Museum and Theodore Link, whose work includes St. Louis Union Station, the Mississippi State Capitol, the Palace of Mines and Metallurgy at the 1904 World’s Fair, and buildings on the University campus from Washington to St. Louis.

They weren’t just square warehouses, but designed with great attention to detail, including scrollwork, gargoyles and all other kinds of embellishments, Kienzle said. Inside these warehouses were employees who worked for some of the biggest brands and fashion designers in the Americas.

Among the designers Kienzle spoke of were Elizabeth Keckly, who came to St. Louis as a slave woman and became a free woman to become the personal seamstress of First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, and Marion McCoy, who was one of the first creators to obtain copyright. her models of dresses which had features such as collars, pockets and a cinched waist.

Kienzle said the footwear and clothing industries were mostly built on the backs of women and immigrants, a fact that surprised Margaret Seiter, who attended the presentation.

Guess I didn’t realize women were so important (in the industry), Seiter said. She and Patti Frick said they both enjoy learning about the history of the fashion industries.

I love the story, nuts and bolts of it all, Frick said.

