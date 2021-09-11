Lil Kim wore a dress covered in dozens of 3D roses at New York Fashion Week





Labor Day always looks like the unofficial end of summer and although the calendar says there are still a few weeks left in the 2021 season, there is a psychological shift that occurs when the clock signals September. Still, Hollywood stars have not shied away from using bright citrus hues, floral appliqués or colorful monochrome cuts, which are usually reserved for the warmer months of the start of the year. Lil Kim, for her part, didn’t let the change of weather wither her flowery character. The 47-year-old rapper kicked off New York Fashion Week’s Christian Siriano runway show in a minidress adorned with dozens and dozens of red fabric rosebuds and a floor-length braid with an ombre red dye that dusted the floor as she walked. The Venice Film Festival also continued, and so many of the stars who showed up wore vivid cuts in bright colors like rich burgundy reds, vibrant oranges and sparkling pinks. Take a large scroll, then another to see which celebrities wore which fashion this week. Jessica chastain Getty Images Catherine marlon Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy Getty Images Jessica wang Getty Images Amanda holden Getty Images Jamie lee curtis Getty Images Leïla Depine Getty Images Adrienne lau Getty Images Lil kim Getty Images Lizzo Getty Images Kiki Layne Getty Images Gigi hadid Getty Images Lucy mecklenburg Getty Images Jenna lyon Getty Images Jessica wang Getty Images Addison rae Getty Images Selena Gomez Getty Images Tiffany haddish Getty Images Patricia allison Getty Images BEFORE YOU GO: New Activism Reality Show Not Right for Some [video_embed id=’2279018′]BEFORE YOU GO: New Activism Reality Show Not Right for Some[/video_embed]

